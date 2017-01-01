Hosni Mubarak Gets Released and Returns to His Heliopolis Villa
via Ahram online
After spending six years in Tora prison and Maadi Hospital, the former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has finally been released.
Following the outbreak of 25th of January revolution, we’ve been suffering from a political and economic turmoil. The former president, along with countless political figures,
Mubarak will return to his Heliopolis villa within a day or two. El Deeb informed Youm7 in spite of Mubarak’s release, he is still under house arrest and precautionary measures will be taken to prevent his travel and the disposition of his assets.
