Red Sox erupt for five early runs to defeat Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Red Sox scored five runs before Chris Sale took the field against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Games rarely are that easy.

On cruise control, the Sox beat the Angels, 6-2, before a crowd of 37,714 at Angel Stadium.

BOX SCORE: RED SOX 6, ANGELS 2

Sale threw six shutout innings and struck out nine, giving him 200 on the season.

Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Bradley also made a spectacular catch in the first inning.

The Sox have won three of four and increased their lead in the American League East to 3½ games on the Rays and Yankees.

David Price faces JC Ramirez in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday night.

Sale (12-4) allowed four hits and walked two (Mike Trout twice). He dropped his earned run average to 2.48.

Sale has 200 strikeouts through 20 starts. He joined Hall of Famers Randy Johnson (three times), Pedro Martinez (2000) and Nolan Ryan (1977) as the only pitchers to do that.

In 1999, when Martinez set the Red Sox single season record of 313 strikeouts, he had 194 through 20 starts.

The Red Sox sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning, scored five runs and forced Angels starter Ricky Nolasco to throw 31 pitches. With Sale on the mound, the game was over.

Betts led off with a double, taking advantage of the Angels being slow to play what should have been a single to left field. Betts then scored when Andrew Benintendi singled to left field.

Benintendi took second on the throw and third when Dustin Pedroia grounded out to the right side. Mitch Moreland followed with an RBI single to right field. For Moreland, it was only his second RBI since June 28. But manager John Farrell kept him in the cleanup spot.

“One of the main reasons we find ourselves [in first place] is early on he was a main contributor. While he’s going through some things, we’re certainly not to turn away from him at this point,” Farrell said before the game.

Hanley Ramirez’s single to right field sent Moreland to third as the Sox stayed aggressive on the bases. A wild pitch scored Moreland and moved Ramirez to second.

Xander Bogaerts singled to drive in Ramirez. Bradley followed with an RBI double to right field.

Bradley was caught off second base after the Angels let Bogaerts score without a throw. But the Sox had a 5-0 lead.

Equipped with a big lead, Sale could go after the Los Angeles hitters and he did right away with Yunel Escobar, throwing him four consecutive fastballs to open the bottom of the inning.

The fourth was up and over the plate and Escobar lined it to the gap in right field. Bradley sprinted to the wall and made a leaping catch as he slammed into the padding.

Bradley held onto the ball as he tumbled to the warning track after his latest brilliant catch.

The lead grew to 6-0 in the third inning on singles by Bradley, Brock Holt and Betts.

Nolasco (4-11) went four innings and allowed nine hits. The Angels did not score until the seventh inning when Martin Maldonado homered off rookie righthander Kyle Martin. They added a run in the ninth against Matt Barnes.

Four Angels relievers combined to pitch five scoreless, no-hit innings. They struck out seven with one walk.

