Time to make plans for Red Sox-Dodgers World Series

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — It’s a perfect time to be out here in the future home of LeBron James; the land of swimming pools, movie stars, and Kardashians.



The sons of John Farrell are in Anaheim for a weekend joust with the Angels and I am taking this opportunity to book a swanky hotel for the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and your Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox-Dodgers.

It’s a natural.

Goes together like peas and carrots.

The Dodgers look poised for their first appearance in the Fall Classic since they won the whole thing in 1988. They have the best record in baseball. I think they are 50-0 since “The Cooler,” Adrian Gonzalez, went on the disabled list with a herniated disk. LA went into Saturday night’s action with a 66-31 record and a 9½-game lead in the National League West. The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs are likely to be in the mix, but the Dodgers are well positioned for their first World Series in 29 years.

The 2017 Red Sox? We complain a lot about what they are not. They don’t hit homers. They don’t have an everyday third baseman. They could use help in the seventh and eighth innings and they don’t have a lefty specialist in the pen. But they have a better starting pitcher than their opponent just about every game. They have an exciting core of young talent. They have an ace and a shutdown closer.

A Boston-LA World Series would be like a Patriots-Cowboys Super Bowl. Now that the Red Sox and Cubbies have broken their respective curses, Boston-LA might be the World Series with the best story lines. It would be good for baseball.

Think about it: We’d have a city that told the Olympics to take a hike vs. a city that grovels at the feet of the arrogant/corrupt IOC.

Some other attractive themes:

■ Imagine a World Series rematch from 101 years ago. Would not the modern-day Dodgers be seeking revenge for the whupping they sustained at the hands of the Red Sox in the 1916 Fall Classic? The 20th century Red Sox beat the Dodgers (then known as the Robins) in five, taking the clincher, 4-1, in front of 43,620 at Braves Field. The Series’ highlight was Game 2 when Babe Ruth pitched 14 innings and knocked in a run, beating the Robins, 2-1. Ruth, who hadn’t seen any action when the Sox beat the Phillies a year earlier, scolded Boston manager Bill Carrigan with, “I told you a year ago I could take care of those National League bums.’’

■ Magic Johnson is part of the Dodgers’ ownership group. The Red Sox could have Larry Bird throw out a ceremonial first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series while Fenway fans chant, “Beat LA!’’

■ Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will not have to buy any drinks when he holds court at the Bristol Lounge at the Four Seasons during the 2017 World Series. Roberts, as we all know, drinks free in Boston for the rest of his life.

■ Gonzalez could use this opportunity to complain about late-night World Series games and grueling coast-to-coast travel. If the Dodgers are swept by the Red Sox, The Cooler can say that it’s “God’s will.’’

■ John Henry could thank the Dodgers once again for taking the contracts of Gonzo, Carl Crawford, and Josh Beckett in the 2012 swap that freed Boston’s payroll and made way for the Red Sox’ 2013 championship.

■ Dodgers-Red Sox would be a matchup of the team that broke baseball’s shameful color barrier (Jackie Robinson played for the 1947 Dodgers) vs. the last team to integrate (Pumpsie Green debuted for the Red Sox in 1959). ESPN could get an entire “30 for 30” out of this.

■ Vin Scully could come out of retirement and return to the Fenway rooftop where he made his broadcasting bones announcing a 1949 college football game between Boston University and Maryland.

■ It would be a matchup of The Houses That Janet Marie Smith Rebuilt, two of the three oldest parks in the majors. Smith is the architect who changed baseball with her work on Camden Yards in 1992, then followed Larry Lucchino to Boston and restored Fenway. Abruptly dismissed by the Red Sox in 2009, she has brought her magic to Dodger Stadium and the place has never looked better.

■ Dodgers starter Rich Hill grew up in Milton and has had several stints with the Red Sox, most recently in 2015. Other Sox alums who work for the Dodgers include Gabe Kapler, Josh Bard, Bill Haselman, Aaron Sele, and Bobby Darwin. Former Sox manager Kevin Kennedy is a radio sports analyst in LA and Nomar Garciaparra is a Dodgers studio analyst on a par with Dennis Eckersley at NESN (wonder if Clayton Kershaw rips into Nomie on team charters?).

■ Red Sox-Dodgers might inspire the Red Sox to release Dr. Charles Steinberg from Fenway’s basement. Nobody does pageantry like the good doctor and he’s had a lot of experience with both franchises. Steinberg worked for the Dodgers when he first left Boston and drew up Jamie McCourt’s presidential papers while he was in LA. Dr. Charles also orchestrated all events for the Red Sox-Dodgers exhibition game at the LA Coliseum in March 2008. The game drew 115,301 fans, the largest crowd in baseball history.

Red Sox-Dodgers. Get ready. I’m booking Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica for Games 1, 2, 6, and 7. It’s near Whitey Bulger’s old neighborhood and less than 20 miles from Dodger Stadium.

