Trump takes credit for Qatar split
CNN Loses Faith In Reza Aslan, Drops 'Believer'
Civilians caught in crossfire in Philippines' wartorn Marawi
Police appeal for information on knives used in London Bridge attack
President Trump on Tuesday took credit for four Arab countries' decision to cut ties with Qatar, suggesting his recent trip to the region was the impetus for their decision.
"During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!" he tweeted Tuesday.
"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding .... extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!" he continued.
During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding...- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Monday recalled their ambassadors from Qatar and closed all land, sea and air borders.
Yemen, the Maldives and Libya's eastern-based government followed suit later Monday.
The countries cite Qatar's relations with Iran and what they say is Qatar's support for extremist groups such as Hamas and al Qaeda, as well as the Muslim Brotherhood.
Qatar maintains that the crisis is being fueled by "absolute fabrications" and is a "violation of its sovereignty."
The U.S. has a massive air base in Qatar's capital of Doha, which hosts nearly 11,000 U.S. military personnel.
