Trump takes credit for Qatar split

The Hill logo The Hill 3 days ago Rebecca Kheel

Did Trump's Middle East trip lead to Arab states cutting ties with Qatar?
President Trump on Tuesday took credit for four Arab countries' decision to cut ties with Qatar, suggesting his recent trip to the region was the impetus for their decision.

"During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!" he tweeted Tuesday.

"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding .... extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!" he continued.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Monday recalled their ambassadors from Qatar and closed all land, sea and air borders.

Yemen, the Maldives and Libya's eastern-based government followed suit later Monday.

The countries cite Qatar's relations with Iran and what they say is Qatar's support for extremist groups such as Hamas and al Qaeda, as well as the Muslim Brotherhood.

Qatar maintains that the crisis is being fueled by  "absolute fabrications" and is a "violation of its sovereignty."

The U.S. has a massive air base in Qatar's capital of Doha, which hosts nearly 11,000 U.S. military personnel.

