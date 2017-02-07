Abbas calls Israeli settler law an 'attack' on Palestinians

© Provided by AFP Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas speaks during a joint statement with French President following their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on February 7, 2017

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday called a new Israeli law legalising dozens of Jewish outposts built on private Palestinian land an "attack against our people".

Israel has faced broad international criticism over the law its parliament passed on Monday, including from Britain, France, the United Nations and neighbouring Jordan. The United States has not commented.

Abbas said the law was illegal and was "obviously against the wishes of the international community."

Speaking alongside Abbas at a press conference in Paris, French President Francois Hollande said: "I want to believe that Israel and its government will reconsider this law."

The legislation would legalise dozens of wildcat Jewish outposts and thousands of settler homes in the occupied West Bank and prompted a call by the Palestinians for the international community to punish Israel.

Pro-Palestinian Israeli NGOs said they would ask the Supreme Court to strike down the law.

Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog warned the legislation could result in officials being hauled before the International Criminal Court.