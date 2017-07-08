Journalist Calls Trump 'Biggest Threat To West'

© Ludovic Marin/Reuters South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, U.S. President Donald Trump, European Council President Donald Tusk, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Financial Stability Board President Mark Carney, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Saudi Arabia Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pose for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7.

An Australian journalist found his news report go viral thanks to his no-hold-barred assessment of Donald Trump’s time at the G20 summit.

ABC Political Editor Chris Uhlmann’s report described Trump at the summit as “isolated and friendless” and said he demonstrated “no desire and no capacity to lead the world.”

Uhlmann’s report has been widely shared on social media, with the footage also having been liked more than 36,000 times on Twitter.

“He was an uneasy, lonely, awkward figure at this gathering and you got the strong sense that some of the leaders are trying to find the best way to work around him,” Uhlmann said in his cutting report.

He said: “We learned that Donald Trump has pressed fast-forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader. He managed to isolate his nation, to confuse and alienate his allies and to diminish America."

The journalist added Trump was “a man who barks out bile in 140 characters, who wastes his precious days as president at war with the west’s institutions like the judiciary, independent government agencies and the free press.”

During his visit to Europe, Trump met with Russian president Vladimir Putin, reportedly accepting the latter’s denial of alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election.

The summit also underlined Trump’s previous refusal to sign the Paris Climate Change deal, where he was the only leader who had not done so, with all other 19 nations represented signing an agreement that stated the accord was irreversible.

And despite Trump praising the west, and posing questions as to its future, Uhlmann described the president as “the biggest threat to the values of the west.”

He added: “Where was the G20 statement condemning North Korea which would have put pressure on China and Russia? Other leaders expected it, they were prepared to back it, but it never came.”