Machado: Baseball is 'a little boring' to watch

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado much prefers his position on the field as opposed to being in the stands when it comes to enduring a Major League Baseball game.

Machado was on hand for the All-Star Game in Miami earlier this week as a spectator for the first time in three seasons. While he said he enjoyed cheering on teammate Jonathan Schoop and several other friends, he found the game a touch mundane.

"Yeah, it's a little boring to watch it," Machado said, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. "I don't know how people go out there and watch games. Now I know why sometimes people don't come to games."

Machado isn't the first MLB superstar to take a shot at the sport.

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper said prior to last season that he believes baseball is a "tired sport" because players can't express themselves.

Fortunately for Machado and Harper - along with other players and fans who share their views - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is looking to speed up the game by trying to eliminate some of its dead time, while also encouraging players to show emotion while playing.

