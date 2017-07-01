You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Machado: Baseball is 'a little boring' to watch

theScore logo theScore 1 hr ago
© Evan Habeeb / USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado much prefers his position on the field as opposed to being in the stands when it comes to enduring a Major League Baseball game.

Machado was on hand for the All-Star Game in Miami earlier this week as a spectator for the first time in three seasons. While he said he enjoyed cheering on teammate Jonathan Schoop and several other friends, he found the game a touch mundane.

"Yeah, it's a little boring to watch it," Machado said, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. "I don't know how people go out there and watch games. Now I know why sometimes people don't come to games."

Machado isn't the first MLB superstar to take a shot at the sport.

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper said prior to last season that he believes baseball is a "tired sport" because players can't express themselves.

Fortunately for Machado and Harper - along with other players and fans who share their views - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is looking to speed up the game by trying to eliminate some of its dead time, while also encouraging players to show emotion while playing.

Copyright © 2017 Score Media Ventures Inc. All rights reserved. Certain content reproduced under license.

Related slideshow: 2017 MLB season (Provided by photo services) 

Marlins’ J.T. Realmuto tries to tag out Dodgers’ Joc Pederson at home plate om July 14 in Miami, FL. 2017 MLB Season

Go to MSN Home

More in MLB

AdChoices

Up Next

AdChoices

More from theScore

theScore
theScore
Read more from theScore
image beaconimage beaconimage beacon