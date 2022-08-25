Canopy Growth Corp
Toronto: WEED
▲
4,86
+0,05
+1,04%
1 jour
-
Ouverture
4,87
-
Clôture précédente
4,81
-
Volume (Moy.)
2,21M (3,35M)
-
Plage de la journée
4,72-4,92
-
Sur 52 semaines
2,79-22,37
-
Cap. boursière
2,32G
-
Taux de dividende ( Rendement)
-
-
Bêta
-
-
Actions en circulation
-
-
Rapport C/B (BPA)
-
À la une
-
We sell different types of products and services to both investment professionals and individual investors. These products and services are usually sold through license agreements or subscriptions.
-
-
