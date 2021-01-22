You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Biden urged to condemn Antifa as far-left radicals take to the streets after his inauguration

The Biden administration is being urged to condemn Antifa as far-left radicals took to the streets damaged property and lit fires in downtown Portland on the same day as Joe Biden's inauguration.
