Roald Dahl's grandson announces engagement to Jordanian Princess

One is a princess in the Jordanian royal family and the other is the grandson of British literary royalty.

On Tuesday, the Royal Hashemtite Court announced the engagement of Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein to Ned Donovan, a journalist whose grandfather was the best-selling children’s author Roald Dahl.

In an official communiqué issued by authorities in Amman, the Jordanian royal family said it was extending its “sincere congratulations” to the couple “on this occasion”.

Mr Donovan, 25, who is a freelance journalist currently based in Delhi, shared the announcement on Twitter, adding: “I am thrilled to share some incredibly happy news with you all.”

Mr Donovan is the son of the actress and model Tessa Dahl, the daughter of Roald Dahl and the American actress Patricia Neal. His father is Patrick Donovan, a businessman and son of an Australian diplomat.

Princess Raiyah, 33, is the youngest daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and his wife Queen Noor. Princess Raiyah is a half-sister to the current King Abdullah II.

The princess is a Japanese expert who obtained a degree in Japanese studies from Edinburgh University before moving to Columbia University in New York. She is currently studying for a PhD in pre-modern Japanese literature at UCLA in California.

Mr Donovan is reported to be planning to move to Jordan in December.

His website shows that he has worked for the Daily Mail, Buzzfeed and the Spectator, as well as appearing on BBC current affairs programmes.

Advertising himself as being available for commissions in India, he states on his website that he is soon relocating to Jordan.

