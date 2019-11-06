Sainsbury's shoppers blast 'farcical' ban on serving CHIPS to children in café 'for health reasons' (despite them still being sold on adults menu and in store)
Parents have branded supermarket Sainsbury's 'killjoys' after it took normal chips off of its children's menu.
The options of chicken nuggets, sausage or 'omega-3 fish fingers' now only come with mash, half a jacket potato or sweet potato fries.
Shoppers, who suspect the supermarket of making the decision on health grounds, say they feel like they are being told what they can and can't give their youngsters.
The children's menu in Sainsbury's cafes now has five main options; nuggets, fish fingers, sausage or veggie sausage, bolognese or mac and cheese.
But none of the options come with ordinary, potato, chips, and only 'veg sticks' or half a jacket potato are offered as sides.
On the menu, each option now has the number of calories each contains in a box next to it. Each meal also comes with a juice and piece of fruit.
Parents who go to the cafe for a treat say they feel they are being patronised by the limited choice.
One mother, from West Yorkshire, told The Sun: 'It's a farce because chips are on the adults' menu. When I pointed this out I was told kids can't eat chips at Sainsbury's.
'They are such killjoys. Who are they to tell me what I can or can't feed my kids? They're also hypocrites as they happily sell me chips to cook for the children at home.'
She pointed out that they are still on sale in the store's frozen aisle, as well as on the adults' menu.
Parents who really want chips can also order a side from the adults' menu.
A spokesman for Sainsbury's said: 'We have not offered fried potato chips on the children’s menu in our cafés for 18 months, however we do offer oven cooked sweet potato fries.
'Customers can still buy fried potato chips and sweet potato fries from the main menu in our cafés.'
