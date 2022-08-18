Britons at risk as rivers ‘awash’ with antibiotic-resistant superbugs linked to livestock waste

© Provided by The i Tests from river water samples revealed the presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria at locations close to poultry and pig farms in Norfolk and the Wye Valley (Photo: Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images)

British rivers are “awash” with antibiotic-resistant superbugs and drug residues linked to pollution from livestock farms, according to new research.

Testing commissioned by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) found evidence in locations including Norfolk and the idyllic Wye Valley of antibiotic-resistant E.Coli and Staphylococcus aureus – two microbes blamed for rising human infections and deaths – in waterways near poultry and pig farms.

Genes indicating resistance to antibiotics were found downstream from so-called “factory farms” raising pigs and chickens as well as in waste from cattle farms, suggesting harder-to-treat microbes are entering the environment from farming locations.

The research, jointly carried out with two campaign groups, is the first of its kind to be carried out in Britain and raises concerns about levels of superbug pollution in rivers and the stringency monitoring measures. MPs recently warned that Britain’s rivers are “in a mess” and at risk of becoming “breeding grounds” for antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The UK farming industry argues it is ahead of many EU countries in responsible antibiotic use. There has been dramatic reduction in recent years – by about 55 per cent – in the amount of antibiotics used by the UK farming industry.

AMR, caused by “superbug” bacteria evolving to defeat antibiotics by being repeatedly – often unnecessarily, according to campaigners – exposed to existing treatments, is considered one of the most dangerous threats to human health.

Data released on Monday showed there were nearly 150 daily severe antibiotic-resistant infections in England last year, with the UK Health Security Agency warning that resistance is emerging against even the newest antibiotics.

According to the World Health Organisation, some 1.27m people are already dying globally each year as a result of AMR, a figure that will rise to 10 million by 2050, unless action such as reducing antibiotic use is taken.

Campaigners have long raised concern that intensive livestock farming techniques, which place animals in close proximity to each other in conditions potentially allowing bacteria to thrive, are exacerbating the threat posed by AMR by encouraging use of antibiotics to both treat and prevent disease.

World Animal Protection, which commissioned the research alongside the Alliance to Save Our Antibiotics and the BIJ, said the findings reinforced the case for far greater reductions in antibiotic use in farming.

The UK has said it does not support preventative use of antibiotics but it is yet to follow the EU in imposing a ban on preventative treatments on whole groups of livestock.

Lindsay Duncan, World Animal Protection’s managing of farming campaigns, said: “Our report shows that our rivers are awash with superbugs. We are calling on the UK government to act now to raise welfare standards, prevent suffering and ban routine preventative use of antibiotics on farm animals.”

The findings are based on a laboratory analysis of samples taken from waterways near a dozen poultry and pig farms, including locations in Norfolk and the Wye Valley, which has in recent years seen a dramatic increase in chicken production with some 20m birds now raised in the River Wye’s Herefordshire catchment. Waste sampled directly from four cattle units and a chicken farm in Sussex was also analysed.

Out of eight pig and poultry farms run on an intensive model, higher levels of at least one type of resistance were found in downstream water in five cases.

Genes indicating resistance to a class of antibiotics known as sulfonamides, used in humans to treat urinary tract infections, was found in all of the dairy cattle waste samples as well as antibiotic-resistant E.coli in one case.

Campaigners said they were particularly concerned by the separate presence in samples relating to pig, poultry and cattle farms of E.coli and S.aureus strains which are resistant to two “last-resort” antibiotics, in particular a medication called cefotaxime used in E.coli infections.

Coilin Nunan, scientific adviser to the Alliance to Save Our Antibiotics, said: “Cefotaxime is a particularly important antibiotic for treating serious human infections caused by E.coli and other pathogens. It is very worrying that resistance to this antibiotic was found.”

Scientists and campaigners argue that farms can end up acting as incubators for drug-resistant disease strains. The risk is that those bugs are then entering the environment via the large amounts of animal waste which are often spread on land for use as fertiliser or discharged into rivers and waterways.

Superbugs can then reach humans through fish and molluscs caught in contaminated water or crops grown with contaminated manure. Even washing or swimming in contaminated water can put people at risk.

There is a growing argument that the problems will worsen without increased monitoring of water quality, in particular close to farm sites, and tougher regulations for managing farm waste. The UK currently has no specific laws relating to mitigating the spread of antibiotic resistance through farm waste disposal.

Philip Dunne, chairman of the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee, said: “This investigation raises the risk in our rivers from emerging antimicrobial resistance. This is another good reason why water quality monitoring needs to be ramped up to avoid people becoming gravely ill.”

The risks posed by superbug pollution are underlined by separate Freedom of Information records obtained by the BIJ which show that chicken litter – a mixture of excreta and straw – known to be contaminated with antibiotic-resistant salmonella was spread on farmland as fertiliser in Northern Ireland, despite birds from infected flocks being destroyed.

James Orr, director of Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland, said: “It is scandalous for the industry to continue this practice of diseased poultry waste to be spread on farmland.”

The authorities in Northern Ireland said farmers were advised to deep plough poultry litter into arable farmland and for it not to be used on land to be used for grazing.”

Catherine McLaughlin, chief animal health and welfare adviser for the National Farmers Union, said the industry was succeeding in reducing antibiotic use on a voluntary basis, with usage at its lowest level since 2014. She said: “Our farmers are continuing to work hard to protect animal health and welfare, using alternative strategies such as vaccines and engaging with vets in various initiatives.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “We do not support preventative use of antibiotics in animals – they should not compensate for poor husbandry practices and we will continue to look into strengthening legislation in this area.”