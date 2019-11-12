Tourist dies after falling from waterfall while trying to take a selfie in Thailand, police say

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A tourist has died in Thailand after falling down a 260ft waterfall while attempting to take a selfie, police have said.

The accident occurred while 33-year-old Bastien Palmier was at Na Mueang 2 waterfall on the tropical island of Koh Samui, renowned for its idyllic white-sand beaches.

The French holidaymaker was with a friend, Thomas Mechin, who said he slipped and fell when trying to take a selfie at the beauty spot on 14 November, according to local police.

Police say the area is roped off, with a sign alerting tourists to the danger. Palmier ignored the warning and climbed over the barrier, claimed Mechin.

He told police he had “warned [Palmier] to stay away but he didn’t listen”.

“Tourists should not enter the prohibited area, as the park officers have closed it off for the safety of visitors,” Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul told AFP.

“We believe that this death was an accident caused by the tourist violating the restricted area.

“His friend told us that the victim wanted to take a selfie at the waterfall so he crossed over the barrier.”

The French tourist was with a friend when he slipped and fell, police say.

Viriyavarangkul added that it took police and rescue workers several hours to retrieve the body due to the waterfall’s slippery and steep terrain. Palmier was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the second time in five months that a tourist has lost their life at Na Mueang 2.

A Spanish visitor, 26-year-old David Rocamundi Conesa, died falling from the same spot in July after posing for pictures.

It’s the latest in a long line of cases in which tourists have died while trying to take photos or selfies.

In June, a woman slipped and fell to her death while taking a selfie next to a northern California waterfall.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said the woman died at Eagle Falls overlooking Lake Tahoe.

And in March a tourist from Hong Kong died after falling while taking pictures of the Grand Canyon.

According to officials at the tourist attraction in the US state of Arizona, the man was photographing the Canyon when he stumbled over the edge and fell to his death.