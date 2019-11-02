John Bercow: Brexit 'the biggest mistake of the UK since the war'

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons calls the house to order in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019. Britain's House of Commons reconvened on Wednesday following the bombshell Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament — in effect stymieing efforts to consider laws surrounding Brexit. (Parliament TV via AP)

John Bercow has finally revealed exactly what he thinks about Brexit after quitting as Commons Speaker.

Mr Bercow, who has long been accused of being pro-Remain by Brexiteers, admitted that he thought Brexit was “the biggest mistake of this country after the war”.

Speaking at a meeting with the Foreign Press Association in London, Mr Bercow said: “I'm no longer the Speaker, I don't have to be impartial, so if you ask me if I think Brexit is good for our international standing the honest answer is not, I don't think so.”

He added: “I don’t think it helps the UK. #Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect Boris Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the EU power bloc.”

Mr Bercow, who was frequently accused of siding with Remain MPs in Parliament, insisted he was “always fair in the chair” but admitted: “Brexit is the biggest foreign policy mistake in history.”

With a General Election taking place in December, Tory Mr Bercow refused to reveal which party he will vote for and predicted that Brexit “won’t be resolved any time soon”.

Mr Bercow was replaced by Sir Lindsay Hoyle this week, and the new Speaker started his time in the chair by promising to end the "bear pit" atmosphere of confrontation in the chamber.

The 62-year-old former deputy speaker was elected as the successor to Mr Bercow after securing more than half of the votes in the fourth round of voting by MPs on Monday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said his priority would be to encourage tolerance and respect for all in the House.

While Mr Bercow was heavily criticised by some Tory MPs during his time in the Speaker's chair over a series of controversial rulings which were seen to favour the pro-Remain side in the Brexit debate, Sir Lindsay said he wants to ensure that backbenchers are still able to hold ministers to account while enabling parliamentary business to be conducted in "the best possible way".

He said: "I think my style will be about trying to get business through the House in the best possible way but making sure that backbenchers are heard and they are going to hold the executive to account," he said.

"That's going to be my new role."

