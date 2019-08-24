Tony Blair warns UK Labour: Don't fall into election "elephant trap"
-
Corbyn backs demonstrations against no-deal BrexitLabour leader Jeremy Corbyn has publicly backed demonstrations being held over the weekend against a no-deal Brexit, ahead of a showdown in the Commons on Tuesday over Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament.ITN
-
PM 'anxious' that Parliament could undermine EU negotiationsPrime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his anxiety over Parliament undermining Brexit negotiations with the EU through attempts to block no deal. .ITN
-
Grant Shapps says fuss over prorogation is 'overblown'Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has argued that Parliament voted to fix the exit date and the fuss over prorogation is 'overblown'. He also stressed that the best way to get a deal is to be properly prepared for a no deal.ITN
-
Blair asks MPs if they understand the consequences of BrexitITN 1:05
-
Corbyn backs demonstrations against no-deal Brexit
-
PM 'anxious' that Parliament could undermine EU negotiations
-
Grant Shapps says fuss over prorogation is 'overblown'
-
Hidden disabilities to be recognised in blue badge scheme
-
Ken Clarke not given up hope of stopping no deal Brexit
-
Volunteers restore Dorset's giant chalk man
-
Corbyn: I will challenge PM in Commons on Tuesday
-
McDonnell positive about parliamentary majority against govt
-
McDonnell accuses 'arrogant' Boris of election stunts
-
Ruth Davidson resigns as leader of Scottish Conservatives
-
Gina Miller launches legal bid to challenge prorogation
-
Matt Hancock ignores questions over prorogation
-
Leadsom: Proroguing Parliament 'not unusual'
-
Business Secretary announces fund for Brexit preparedness
-
Gove: Queen's speech will reflect Government's priorities
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is laying an election "elephant trap" for the opposition Labour Party that it should avoid, former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair warned on Monday.
Related: Back me or I'll sack you, PM warns Tory rebels
"Boris Johnson knows that if no-deal Brexit stands on its own as a proposition it might well fail but if he mixes it up with the Corbyn question in a general election he could succeed despite a majority being against a no-deal Brexit because some may fear a Corbyn premiership more," Blair said.
Related: 'PM's Brexit threat could backfire'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "should see an election before Brexit is decided for the elephant trap it is," he said.
Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit on October 31 whether he agrees a new deal with the European Union or not.
Related: Every Irish backstop solution in secret paper 'rings alarm bells'
Opposition lawmakers - and a contingent from Johnson's Conservatives from Tuesday - will try to legislate this week to stop the possibility of no-deal.
Johnson has threatened to expel rebel Conservative lawmakers if they thwart his Brexit plans by voting with the opposition, a move that would eradicate his already slim majority and make his ability to govern very difficult.
He could then seek an election to break the deadlock.
Related: Words big enough to see from space come back to haunt Gove
House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said rebel legislation would be considered a matter of confidence in the government.
Leave vs Remain: Images of divided Brexit Britain [Photos]
"It is important for the government to establish the confidence of the House of Commons and this is essentially a confidence matter: Who should control the legislative agenda, Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson?" Rees-Mogg said.
Blair said the Brexiteers were laying a trap, "to seem as if pushed into an election, whilst actively preparing for one."
"If the Government tries to force an election now, Labour should vote against it," he said.
What next for Brexit? Follow key developments, expert analysis and multiple perspectives as the UK edges closer to leaving the EU
An election would be framed as a choice between Johnson delivering Brexit plus a populist Conservative program or turning the country, its economy and security over to Corbyn and his small group of acolytes from the far left, Blair said.
He said the challenge of an election before Brexit had been decided was "brutally clear," and Corbyn's poll ratings did not indicate he could win. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Guy Faulconbridge)