Boris Johnson Refuses To Fire Dominic Cummings Despite Lockdown Allegations

Dominic Cummings will keep his job as Boris Johnson’s top aide, the prime minister has confirmed.

The PM says he had "extensive face to face" discussions with the former Vote Leave boss and that Cummings acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity".

The decision to keep Cummings in Downing Street comes despite claims he twice defied the PM’s Covid-19 “stay at home” restrictions.

The PM is likely to face anger from the public, Labour and his own Tory backbenchers, who broke ranks on Sunday to demand Cummings go.

It emerged on Friday that Cumming travelled 260 miles to Durham to self-isolate at his parents’ home in March.

Number 10 had initially defended him, saying the trip was justified as Cummings, who later tested positive for Covid-19, needed help with childcare for his four-year-old son.

Reports in the Sunday Mirror and Observer today, however, claimed that Cummings returned to County Durham on April 19 and witnesses saw him in a town called Barnard Castle.

_______________________________________________

Stay at home as much as possible to stop coronavirus spreading - here is the latest government guidance. If you think you have the virus, don't go to the GP or hospital, stay indoors and get advice online. Only call NHS 111 if you cannot cope with your symptoms at home; your condition gets worse; or your symptoms do not get better after seven days. In parts of Wales where 111 isn't available, call NHS Direct on 0845 46 47. In Scotland, anyone with symptoms is advised to self-isolate for seven days. In Northern Ireland, call your GP.



