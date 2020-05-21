Dominic Cummings lockdown row deepens as government says rules subject to 'circumstances'

Squirming Transport Secretary Grant Shapps appeared to change lockdown rules while defending under-fire Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings today.

The cabinet minister was challenged over Cummings' 250 mile journey to Durham - despite tens of thousands of Brits having to be apart from their families in heartbreaking circumstances.

In an apparent blurring of the rules, Mr Shapps now claimed people had to quarantine "in the most practical way" - breaking drastically with government advice up to now.

The government has previously told those who develop coronavirus symptoms - and those they live with - not to leave their homes.

Cummings claimed he made the journey with his wife and child because he was worried about the four-year-old's welfare, and wanted to be nearby his family.

Facing questions from the media at today's daily briefing, Mr Shapps stuttered: "If you're in a position where you've got a young child and you're worried about the welfare of that child then clearly being somewhere where other members of the family can assist, then that may be the best place for you."

He added: "Mr Cummings is in the public eye but the reality is that the four-year-old child's welfare is the important thing."

Mr Shapps said the Prime Minister knew Cummings was ill, but would not be drawn on whether Boris Johnson knew his advisor had travelled to Durham.

And appearing to become irritated with questions about Cummings' actions, Mr Shapps said: "This wasn't to visit a holiday home, this was to stay at home."

Labour has called for an inquiry into the incident.

In a letter to Sir Mark Sedwill, Labour’s Rachel Reeves says: “The British people have made important and painful sacrifices to support the national effort, including being away from family in times of need.

"It is therefore vital that the Government can reassure the public that its most senior figures have been adhering to the same rules as everyone else.”

Today the UK's Covid-19 death toll has risen to 36,675 - an increase of 282 since yesterday, figures from the Department of Health show.

Earlier today the UK's hospital death toll today passed 29,500, with a 12-year-old child among the latest casualties.

It comes with Downing Street and police at odds over whether the PM's aide Dominic Cummings was spoken to by offiers.

“This has put at risk the whole public messaging that the UK government has delivered over the course of the last few weeks”



Number 10 has come out fighting, claiming that "at no point" was the controversial advisor approached by officers over allegations he'd broken lockdown rules.

It followed an earlier statement by Durham Constabulary saying the opposite.

Cummings has admitted driving more than 250 miles to a home near his family - despite the government's own rules telling people to stay at home.

Labour has written to the Cabinet Secretary calling for an urgent inquiry into allegations Dominic Cummings broke the coronavirus lockdown rules.



The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another for government advisers.



But he has claimed he "behaved reasonably and legally", and cabinet members have defended his actions on social media.

Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Friday that officers contacted the owners of a property on March 31, more than a week after the lockdown had been imposed by the PM, when they were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London .

Speaking on Friday, a spokesman for the force said: "On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.

Number Ten has defended Dominic Cummings



Foreign Secretary has defended him



Health Secretary has defended him



Attorney General has defended him



Minister for Cabinet Office has defended him



Transport Secretary has defended him



"Officers made contact with the owners of that address, who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house.

"In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the arrangements around self-isolation guidelines and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel."

The force declined to update its statement after the Downing St comment.

