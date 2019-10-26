Conor McGregor pleads guilty to Dublin pub assault as UFC star is fined £860

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been fined £860 after pleading guilty to assaulting a man at a pub in Dublin.

The 31-year-old entered a guilty plea on Friday at Dublin District Court and was released after apologising to his victim.

The victim, Desmond Keogh, was paid compensation by McGregor, but the amount was not disclosed in court.

Mr Keogh, who did not want to give a victim impact statement, said in a letter to the court that he accepted McGregor's apology.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited UFC fighter Conor McGregor (PA)

McGregor, an Irish mixed martial arts fighter, was fined 1,000 euros.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court.

He was charged in a separate case in April 2018 with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a charter bus in New York carrying UFC fighters.

He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in that case.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited Conor McGregor at Dublin District Court (PA)

McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines said that his client accepted what he did was wrong and fully accepts the incident.

He told the court that the victim did not suffer any physical injury.

McGregor stood up in the court to address the judge.

He said what he did was “very wrong” and that he would like to apologise to the victim and to the court.

“I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again,” the UFC fighter added.