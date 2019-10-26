Conor McGregor pleads guilty to Dublin pub assault as UFC star is fined £860
UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been fined £860 after pleading guilty to assaulting a man at a pub in Dublin.
The 31-year-old entered a guilty plea on Friday at Dublin District Court and was released after apologising to his victim.
The victim, Desmond Keogh, was paid compensation by McGregor, but the amount was not disclosed in court.
Mr Keogh, who did not want to give a victim impact statement, said in a letter to the court that he accepted McGregor's apology.
McGregor, an Irish mixed martial arts fighter, was fined 1,000 euros.
CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court.
He was charged in a separate case in April 2018 with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a charter bus in New York carrying UFC fighters.
He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in that case.
McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines said that his client accepted what he did was wrong and fully accepts the incident.
He told the court that the victim did not suffer any physical injury.
McGregor stood up in the court to address the judge.
He said what he did was “very wrong” and that he would like to apologise to the victim and to the court.
“I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again,” the UFC fighter added.
More from Evening Standard
-
England vs South Africa, 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: Prediction, lineups, odds, live stream, TV, h2hEvening Standard
-
Rugby World Cup Final 2019 analysis: We rate the South Africa team ahead of showpiece in JapanEvening Standard
-
The Morning Show: Blood on the newsroom floor as Apple rolls out the big guns for its TV debutEvening Standard