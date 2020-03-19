Tributes left at scene where seven-year-old girl was murdered in a Bolton park - as a woman is sectioned under the Mental Health Act

© Provided by Manchester Evening News Police at the scene today where a 7-year-old girl was murdered in Queens Park in Bolton A woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a girl of seven on Mother's Day has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.



The 30-year-old is currently detained at a secure hospital unit.

A police investigation is continuing into the 'unprovoked and random' attack in Queen's Park near Bolton town centre on Sunday afternoon in which a girl of seven was stabbed with a knife.

She died of catastrophic injuries a short time later.

Her family is being supported by specialist police officers.

Police officers who attended the scene, some of them only having joined GMP recently, are also being offered support.

The suspect, who has a history of mental illness, was detained by members of the public before police arrived at the scene of the stabbing.



A police investigation into the incident is continuing and any witnesses, particularly those who may have footage, are being urged to come forward.

Earlier today, Detective Inspector Wesley Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident in which a young girl was brutally attacked and sadly lost her life.

"Our thoughts remain with her family who are being supported by specialist officers at this incredibly distressing time.

"I would like to commend the bravery of the member of public who detained the woman until police arrived at the scene and arrested her.

"Although we have a woman in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing.

Tributes left at the scene

"This incident happened in the middle of a park at a busy time of day, and I am confident that there are a number of witnesses with valuable information who can help to assist with our enquiries.

"If you have any information at all, no matter how minor you may think it is, I urge you to get in contact with police and I would also encourage anyone with any footage or images that could assist with our enquiries to upload them to scd.cctv@gmp.police.uk as soon as possible.”

There was a huge emergency service response following the attack, which took place on March 22, at 2.34pm.

The 22 acre park, which lies about a quarter of a mile to the west of the town centre, was cordoned off with dozens of police officers guarding the entrances and perimeter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1430 of the22/03/20, or email 69851@gmp.pnn.police.uk.

Any footage or images can be sent to to scd.cctv@gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555.