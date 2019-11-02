Man sets his dog on pet cat in savage attack
Watch: Hunt for man who set dog on pet cat (Evening Standard)
A man deliberately set his dog on a pet cat in a savage attack that was captured on CCTV.
The suspect, who was wearing a cap and hooded jacket, is seen approaching a property in Walsall, in the West Midlands, with his lurcher-type dog on 23 October.
He points a large light at a cat sitting on a wall which triggers the "extremely disturbing" attack in which the cat died.
Gary Truefitt, the owner of the cat, called Cleo, who he had for eight years, said he was very upset when he viewed the video.
He discovered the footage after Cleo did not return home the following day.
Mr Truefitt said: "I noticed my gate was left open, which was suspicious, so I decided to check the CCTV and was completely shocked by what I found.
"I was very upset, I went to my neighbour's house as I didn't know what to do.
"Cleo will be very much missed. She was a daft cat in lots of ways and would lie along the driveway even when there were cars about, but she was a companion to me.
"It's just awful to think of her being attacked in this way."
RSPCA trainee inspector Fiona Howell said: "This is an extremely disturbing incident and we'd like to find out who this individual is as soon as possible.
"We believe there may also be offences of 'lamping' shown here and are also liaising with the police.
"If anyone does recognise the individual in this footage they can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018."