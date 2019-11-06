You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Greta photos used to 'shame' office workers for plastic use

Sky News 5 hrs ago Tania Snuggs, news reporter
Photos of Greta Thunberg are being used by some people in Israel to shame colleagues for using plastic cutlery in the office.

Pictures of the Swedish 16-year-old activist looking far from happy have been spotted in workplaces in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to Haaretz journalist Allison Kaplan Sommer.

Tel Aviv recently said it would phase out single-use plastics in some child daycare facilities.

One of the images of Greta - placed on top of a mug filled with disposable cutlery - has the caption "How dare you" - a nod to the speech she gave at a UN summit in New York in September.

She received global recognition for travelling to the meeting by boat after she refused to fly to limit her carbon emissions.

But she appeared to be mocked by US President Donald Trump, who tweeted a seemingly sarcastic post to his 64.7 million followers, saying: "Seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

In turn, Greta hit back at his comments by temporarily changing her Twitter bio to: "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

She did a similar thing in response to criticism from Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin.

Inspired by Greta's solitary weekly protests outside Sweden's parliament, millions of people have taken to the streets across the world to demand governments take emergency action on climate change.

