Aldi customers seen 'fighting' over Kevin the Carrot toys after they go on sale

Aldi released its eagerly-anticipated Christmas advert earlier this month, with Kevin the Carrot once again featuring.

The beloved character has become a regular staple of the budget supermarket chain's festive ads.

Today, Kevin went on sale across stores, days after he and his family have sold out online.

Shoppers were spotted queuing at branches of the German supermarket across the country.

Aldi famously opened its first store in the UK right here in Birmingham some 27 years ago.

But despite best efforts some Kevin and Katie fans have not been able to get their hands on the carrot family.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "We’re sorry that some customers were unable to buy this product. However, demand for these toys has been exceptionally high.

"To avoid any disappointment, this year we increased the range by adding new characters such as Pascal the Parsnip, as well as the amount of soft toys available in each store.

"We also limited purchases to two variants per customer so as many people as possible had the chance to buy these products. As with all our Specialbuys products, these are only available while stocks last."

In stores, long queues formed for the toys, which shoppers mocked on Twitter.

Fights were even reported at some stores, with one shopper seen throwing the soft toy back to someone else who couldn't get near the display.

User @SteSharp said: "Just seen two adult nearly fighting over a Kevin the carrot in @AldiUK crazy times. Good luck to anyone trying to get one now they are pretty much sold out now. #KevinTheCarrot #aldi #Liverpool."

@Stuartfergus said: "Never seen anything like that before @AldiUK old people getting knocked off their feet and kids pushed out the way... grown men sprinting down aisles to try and be first for Kevin the carrot and his clan."