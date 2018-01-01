Ant McPartlin is filing for divorce from wife Lisa Armstrong

Ant McPartlin is filing for divorce from his wife after after 11 years of marriage, it was announced on Saturday night.

Ant married Lisa Armstrong in 2006 and the couple have known each other for 23 years.

In a statement released to the Mirror Online, his spokesman said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

“Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.

"No further statement will be made.”

It comes after media reports that Ant and Lisa recently held emotional crisis talks.

Ant, who moved out of their £1.6million mansion last year and currently lives in a rented property, was said to be working out how they could best move forward, reports the Daily Mirror online.

The couple have reportedly not been seen together for months, and Lisa didn't join Ant and his telly partner Declan Donnelly in Australia while they were filming I'm A Celebrity.

Last week Lisa tweeted an image that many thought was referring to her relationship with Ant

Taking to Twitter on New Year's Day, Lisa shared a Bitmoji cartoon of herself holding up a stinting rubbish bag with '2017' written on the side.

Lisa also liked a tweet sent by a fan which read: "Sending you hugs sweetheart - even in the darkest of situations you always need to find the positives. They are there when you are ready to see them. Happy New Year lovely lady."