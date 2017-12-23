Aston Merrygold announces engagement to pregnant partner Sarah Richards

Aston Merrygold is engaged to his pregnant partner, Sarah Richards.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared his joyous news on Instagram, along with a picture of himself touching his new fiancee's baby bump.

He wrote: "Allow me to introduce you all to my fiancee #TheMerrygolds #shesaidyes #enganged #wifey #mummydaddyandbabymerrygold."

Former JLS star Merrygold sweetly tagged the location of the picture as "Cloud 9".

Ms Richards wrote on her own social media account that she had had "the best Christmas Eve of my entire life".

She added that she was "floating on cloud 9" and told Merrygold that she promises to "be the best wife".

The couple have been together for around five years and announced they were expecting their first child together in September as Merrygold started his journey on Strictly.

They have previously said they do not want to find out the sex of their baby before he or she is born in early 2018.