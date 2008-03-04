You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Aston Villa fans react to Paul Lambert getting the Stoke City job

Birmingham Mail Luke Beardsworth

Former Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has landed the job at Stoke City, the Premier League club have announced.

Needless to say, fans are a little amused that he has managed to find himself another job in the Premier League.

Lambert, who has been out of a job since leaving Wolves in the summer, has replaced Mark Hughes, who was sacked after last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Coventry City.

The Potters are currently 18th, one point behind Southampton ahead of this evening’s trip to Manchester United and Lambert will watch from the stands.

You can see the reaction from amused, baffled and sympathetic Villa fans below.

