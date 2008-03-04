Aston Villa fans react to Paul Lambert getting the Stoke City job
Birmingham Mail 2 hrs ago
Former Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has landed the job at Stoke City, the Premier League club have announced.
Needless to say, fans are a little amused that he has managed to find himself another job in the Premier League.
Lambert, who has been out of a job since leaving Wolves in the summer, has replaced Mark Hughes, who was sacked after last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Coventry City.
Stoke appoint former Aston Villa and Wolves manager Paul Lambert
The Potters are currently 18th, one point behind Southampton ahead of this evening’s trip to Manchester United and Lambert will watch from the stands.
You can see the reaction from amused, baffled and sympathetic Villa fans below.
