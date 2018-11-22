Aston Villa fans will love what Dean Smith has said about the Birmingham City derby
Dean Smith might be taking in the Second City derby for the first time as a manager - but he's certainly no stranger to what is one of football's most intense rivalries.
Smith will take to the dugout on Sunday as Aston Villa take on Garry Monk’s Birmingham City - but the boyhood Villa fan is used to sitting in the stands on derby day at Villa Park.
He’s cheered on Villa against Blues as a supporter before, including the most recent clash at B6 in February which the hosts won 2-0 thanks to goals from Albert Adomah and Conor Hourihane.
Smith was the Brentford boss then but couldn’t miss the opportunity to roar the claret and blues on.
Gabby Agbonlahor's Second City derby plans - and his best Aston Villa moments against Birmingham City
Speaking to the club website, he said: "I've sat in the stands as an Aston Villa fan.
"Even as Brentford manager last season, I came to watch the 2-0 win at Villa Park with my daughter. I know what it means to supporters."
Smith's Villa allegiances are well known. At his unveiling in October, he spoke about how his dad was a steward at the ground.
“It means a lot due to my allegiances here as a child," Smith said.
“My father worked here for 25 years as a steward. People often forget I’ve been in football for 30 years, and none of those 30 years have been at Aston Villa.
Dean Smith reveals his Aston Villa obsession ahead of Birmingham City showdown
“My allegiance has been as a kid and I’ve always kept hold of that allegiance.
“For me, it wasn’t an emotional decision (to leave Brentford), it was a rational decision. The emotions come from family and friends.”
Get up to speed with all the latest Second City derby build-up here.
