Aston Villa want Axel Tuanzebe and Leo Ulloa: Here's Steve Bruce's loan update

Steve Bruce is still waiting for the green light that allows his loan targets to join Aston Villa this month.

Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe and Leicester’s Leo Ulloa are the two players he hopes to land to strengthen his group.

But there has been no movement ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Barnsley.

Asked what was needed to get the deals over the line, Bruce stopped short of naming individuals but said:

“We need the clubs to say yes, basically.”

Villa want Ulloa to replace the injured Jonathan Kodjia who is expected to miss the rest of the season.

But Bruce has other options in mind if they fail.

At this morning’s press conference, the boss was keen to stress that he wouldn’t be bringing anyone in just for the sake of it, though.

“If I don’t (sign anyone). as I have said many times, then so be it," he added. “I’ve got 23 players training today so there’s a big squad out there.

“But if there’s someone out there who can improve us then we will do it. I’m not just going to bring people in because the transfer window is open. They have to be of a certain quality.

“If we can do it, great. If we can’t then we will stick with what we’ve got, and so far it’s been okay.

“We have coped and done well and we’re getting some big players back.

“I’ve got them all available to me other than Kodjia.”

VILLA TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer faces another spell on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury sustained in the FA Cup defeat to Peterborough United two weeks ago.

The 25-year-old custodian has played the role of understudy to Sam Johnstone this season but could be ‘out for the rest of the season’ according to his manager.

Steve Bruce said: “We’ve had bad news on him overnight and he probably needs an operation on his shoulder.

“It was in the cup tie against Peterborough. He’s done something to his shoulder and done something to the ligaments.

“We think at the time he might have dislocated it and put it back. I think he has an operation next weekend which could rule him out for the rest of the season.”

Bruce has been handed brighter news on midfield duo Mile Jedinak and Glenn Whelan. The Australian missed last weekend’s win at Nottingham Forest while his replacement, Whelan, had to be withdrawn midway through the win with a knee problem.

“They both trained yesterday for the first time so we’ll see how they are again today,” Bruce said when asked about the pair.

Ahmed Elmohamady also picked up a knock against Forest but he’s expected to face Barnsley tomorrow. Chris Samba and Gabby Agbonlahor are expected to miss out once again.

Kodjia is back in England to continue his recovery following ankle surgery.

“Well, we’d all like him to be fit,” Bruce added. “Well played to the squad for being in it, not many people could have coped without your centre-forward and someone who scored you 19, 20 goals last season.

“It’s good to see him back around. We wish he was fit because a fit Kodjia now could make all the difference. He’s not and we’ll just have to put up with it.”