BDO and Moore Stephens in advanced merger talks

Two financial services firm have announced they are in advanced merger talks which would give them a 300-strong presence in Birmingham.

BDO and Moore Stephens said they were expecting the deal to be completed next spring and the newly combined group would have revenues of £590 million.

BDO has offices in Birmingham and Nottingham.

The proposed deal relates only to Moore Stephens LLP, consisting of the office in Edgbaston and four others from the wider Moore Stephens UK network.

The pair said the merger signalled a desire to improve competition and quality at the upper end of the audit market and the combined firm would create the largest UK accountant and business adviser focused on entrepreneurs, fast-growing businesses and high-net-worth individuals.

It added that the new-look group would also challenge its larger competitors for more complex audit, tax and advisory work.

The two firms operate in very similar sectors such as energy, technology, retail and real estate and Moore Stephens has particular expertise in the shipping, insurance and donor assurance sectors.

The combined practice will have around 5,000 staff across the UK and carry the BDO brand as it will remain part of BDO globally.

The merger would create the UK's fifth-largest accountancy firm, enabling BDO to surpass Grant Thornton as the largest practice outside the traditional 'Big Four' of EY, Deloitte, KPMG and PwC.

Paul Eagland, managing partner of BDO, said: "If ever there were a time for firms to turbo-charge their growth, it's now.

"As a combined firm, we offer greater choice, competition and scalability to the top-end of the market and are better placed to deal with any economic disturbance from Brexit.

"It was clear from our first meeting that we share similar culture and values.

"As professional services firms, our people are our greatest asset and it is essential that we create an enlarged business that retains the best of our similar cultures."

Simon Gallagher, managing partner of Moore Stephens, added: "To be entering final discussions to create the largest UK accountancy firm focused on entrepreneurially spirited and fast-growing businesses is exciting - and critical for market competition.

"The proposed merger provides a platform for continued, sustainable growth, as well as offering something different to the market at this important time.

"Clients are asking us to deliver an ever-increasing range and depth of solutions, provided globally.

"Combining with BDO makes providing that much easier."