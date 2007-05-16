Best deals at Argos on TVs, toys, games, vacuum cleaners and fitness equipment

If you had your eye on something expensive but couldn't find it in the Black Friday or Boxing Day discounts, there's still plenty of chance as the January sales offer a whole new opportunity for bargain hunting.

Retailers such as Currys and Argos have a whole host of deals running.

Catalogue-based retail chain Argos is running a £50 clearance sale.

It also has deals on electronic goods such as TVs and laptops, fitness equipment and a 'buy one, get another half price' on 6,000 selected indoor furniture lines.

It's an ideal chance to update your old television into something more modern, get some home fitness equipment to start that New Year workout regime or just find big-ticket items at a bargain price.

Currys January sales 2018 - Best deals on 4K Ultra HD TVs, Dyson cordless, Sony PlayStation, coffee machines and more

Here's our pick of the best deals you can get.

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: Nicholas Dawson

Nicholas Dawson

Top deals at Argos include:

TVs

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: Argos

Argos

LG 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - reduced to £419, save £80 - find it here

LG 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - reduced to £349, save £50 - find it here

Alba 24-inch HD Ready LED TV/DVD Combi - reduced to £99, save £40 - find it here

Samsung 32-inch Full HD TV - new price £269 - find it here

Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K UHD Smart TV - now £578, lowest price so far - find it here

Hitachi 55-inch Ultra HD Smart Freeview Play LED TV - £499.99 - find it here

Shop all TVs here

Games/Tech

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: Argos

Argos

GoPro Hero 6 Black - now £399, save over £70 - find it here

Garmin Forerunner 30 GPS Running Watch Black - £99.99, save £30 - find it here

TomTom VIA 135 5-inch Sat Nav Full Europe Lifetime Maps - £79.99, save £50 - find it here

Acer 15.6-inch 4GB 1TB Laptop - £419.99 - find it here

X-Rocker Wraith Playstation Gaming Chair £69.99 - find it here

PS4 Slim Console 500GB - £289.99, was £309.99 - find it here

Toys

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: Argos

Argos

Mega Bloks Fkirst Builders Tube 100 Pieces - £7.49, was £19.99 - find it here

Disney Princess Deluxe Hair Play - £13.99, was £36.99 - find it here

Spider-Man Web City Daily Bugle Battle - £21.99, was £44.99 - find it here

Furby Connect Pink - £21.99, was £34.99 - find it here

Paw Patrol Air Pup Buddies Value Pack - £14.99, was £24.99 - find it here

Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Bumblebee - £9.99, was £16.99 - find it here

This is how much we spend in January on gyms, fitness, diets and dating sites

Fitness

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: Argos

Argos

Reebok One GT40S Treadmill - £399.99, was £599.99 - find it here

Reebok Jet 200 Treadmill - £499.99, was £749.99 - find it here

Reebok Jet 100 S Exercise Bike - £189.99, save £100 - find it here

Reebok Jet 100 S Cross Trainer - £249.99, save £130 - find it here

Men's Health 90kg Home Multi Gym - £299.99, save £60 - find it here

The best gym membership deals in Birmingham

Vacuum cleaners

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc Credits: Argos

Argos

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner - £329.99, save £140 - find it here

Dyson V6 Trigger Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner - £99.99, was £219.99 - find it here

Vax Slim Vac Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - £89.99, was £99.99 - find it here

GTech Power Floor Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - £189.99, save £60 - find it here

Vax Blade 32V Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - £169.99, lowest price - find it here

Browse all the different departments here:

Technology (TVs, laptops, phones, tablets, smart watches)

Home & Garden (vacuum cleaners, kitchen gadgets, washers and driers)

Nursery & Toys (includes Star Wars, PAW Patrol, My Little Pony)

Sport & Leisure (treadmills, exercise bikes, home gyms)

Clearance goods (across all departments)

Argos has branches across Birmingham. Find your nearest Argos store here