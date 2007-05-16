Best deals at Argos on TVs, toys, games, vacuum cleaners and fitness equipment
If you had your eye on something expensive but couldn't find it in the Black Friday or Boxing Day discounts, there's still plenty of chance as the January sales offer a whole new opportunity for bargain hunting.
Retailers such as Currys and Argos have a whole host of deals running.
Catalogue-based retail chain Argos is running a £50 clearance sale.
It also has deals on electronic goods such as TVs and laptops, fitness equipment and a 'buy one, get another half price' on 6,000 selected indoor furniture lines.
It's an ideal chance to update your old television into something more modern, get some home fitness equipment to start that New Year workout regime or just find big-ticket items at a bargain price.
Currys January sales 2018 - Best deals on 4K Ultra HD TVs, Dyson cordless, Sony PlayStation, coffee machines and more
Here's our pick of the best deals you can get.
Nicholas Dawson
Top deals at Argos include:
TVs
Argos
LG 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - reduced to £419, save £80 - find it here
LG 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - reduced to £349, save £50 - find it here
Alba 24-inch HD Ready LED TV/DVD Combi - reduced to £99, save £40 - find it here
Samsung 32-inch Full HD TV - new price £269 - find it here
Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K UHD Smart TV - now £578, lowest price so far - find it here
Hitachi 55-inch Ultra HD Smart Freeview Play LED TV - £499.99 - find it here
Games/Tech
Argos
GoPro Hero 6 Black - now £399, save over £70 - find it here
Garmin Forerunner 30 GPS Running Watch Black - £99.99, save £30 - find it here
TomTom VIA 135 5-inch Sat Nav Full Europe Lifetime Maps - £79.99, save £50 - find it here
Acer 15.6-inch 4GB 1TB Laptop - £419.99 - find it here
X-Rocker Wraith Playstation Gaming Chair £69.99 - find it here
PS4 Slim Console 500GB - £289.99, was £309.99 - find it here
Toys
Argos
Mega Bloks Fkirst Builders Tube 100 Pieces - £7.49, was £19.99 - find it here
Disney Princess Deluxe Hair Play - £13.99, was £36.99 - find it here
Spider-Man Web City Daily Bugle Battle - £21.99, was £44.99 - find it here
Furby Connect Pink - £21.99, was £34.99 - find it here
Paw Patrol Air Pup Buddies Value Pack - £14.99, was £24.99 - find it here
Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Bumblebee - £9.99, was £16.99 - find it here
This is how much we spend in January on gyms, fitness, diets and dating sites
Fitness
Argos
Reebok One GT40S Treadmill - £399.99, was £599.99 - find it here
Reebok Jet 200 Treadmill - £499.99, was £749.99 - find it here
Reebok Jet 100 S Exercise Bike - £189.99, save £100 - find it here
Reebok Jet 100 S Cross Trainer - £249.99, save £130 - find it here
Men's Health 90kg Home Multi Gym - £299.99, save £60 - find it here
The best gym membership deals in Birmingham
Vacuum cleaners
Argos
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner - £329.99, save £140 - find it here
Dyson V6 Trigger Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner - £99.99, was £219.99 - find it here
Vax Slim Vac Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - £89.99, was £99.99 - find it here
GTech Power Floor Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - £189.99, save £60 - find it here
Vax Blade 32V Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - £169.99, lowest price - find it here
Browse all the different departments here:
Technology (TVs, laptops, phones, tablets, smart watches)
Home & Garden (vacuum cleaners, kitchen gadgets, washers and driers)
Nursery & Toys (includes Star Wars, PAW Patrol, My Little Pony)
Sport & Leisure (treadmills, exercise bikes, home gyms)
Clearance goods (across all departments)
Argos has branches across Birmingham. Find your nearest Argos store here
More in News
-
A happy family? Photos add to mystery after siblings found chained to bedsSky News
-
'Spasm of a lunatic': NK scoffs at Trump's nuclear button tweetThe Independent
-
BBC presenter's stalker jailed for breaching restraining orderThe Guardian
-
Soap star still clinging to life five days after life support switched offMirror
-
Man barred from flight after wearing all his clothes to skip baggage feeEvening Standard
-
The Black Death has always been blamed on rats, but we were wrongHuffington Post UK
More in News
More from Birmingham Mail
-
This is the situation with Birmingham City's forgotten star Cheick KeitaBirmingham Mail
-
UK to be battered by THUNDERSNOW - here's what it means for BritsBirmingham Mail
-
Paul Lambert set for a GIANT bonus if he keeps Stoke City upBirmingham Mail