'Blood everywhere, very scary' - witnesses speak of terror as armed men brawl in Smethwick

Witnesses spoke of their terror after seeing armed men brawl in a busy street - leaving two people injured.
The terrifying incident happened on the Bearwood Road in Smethwick at around 12.50pm on Saturday (June 29).
Members of the public out shopping said they saw 'blood everywhere'.
They claimed the men were all carrying weapons - including a machete.
One witness posted on social media: "Again one man is attacked with a machete by two to three people just outside of the Cost in Bearwood High Street.
"Really really bad scene...blood everywhere, very scary...it is very depressing."
Another witness praised staff at the local Greggs, saying: "I walked out of Greggs into this, terrifying. Thank you to the ladies in Greggs for getting us back inside and locking the door."
Other people expressed their concern, with one parent saying: "My daughter is up there."
Another shocked person said: "It was really scary."
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Police received several 999 calls reporting disorder involving around six men with weapons on Bearwood Road, Smethwick at around 12:50pm this afternoon, (Saturday 29 June).
"A vehicle was damaged and two people are thought to have been injured, the extent of their injuries is not known at this stage."
An investigation is underway and any witnesses or anyone with information on who may have been involved is asked to contact police on 101 or Live Chat via the force website.
Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote log number 1188 of 29 June.
To keep up-to-date with crime in your community, join the Black Country Crime Watch Facebook group where you will be alerted to any suspicious or criminal behaviour happening in your area.
