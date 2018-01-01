You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Body found in Tamworth canal - death was 'tragic accident'

Police officers have this morning (Thursday) confirmed that a 20-year-old man died after being found in a Tamworth canal.

Paramedics and officers at Staffordshire Police were called to the canal off Kettlebrook Road at 1.50pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately nothing could be done to save the man.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police confirmed: "There were no suspicious circumstances and we will not be investigating.

"This was a tragic accident in which a 20-year-old man lost his life."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "The patient was fetched out of the water but it became apparent that nothing could be done to save them and they were pronounced dead at the scene."

