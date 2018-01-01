Body found in Tamworth canal - death was 'tragic accident'
Birmingham Mail 4 hrs ago
Police officers have this morning (Thursday) confirmed that a 20-year-old man died after being found in a Tamworth canal.
Paramedics and officers at Staffordshire Police were called to the canal off Kettlebrook Road at 1.50pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Unfortunately nothing could be done to save the man.
Tom Mills
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police confirmed: "There were no suspicious circumstances and we will not be investigating.
"This was a tragic accident in which a 20-year-old man lost his life."
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "The patient was fetched out of the water but it became apparent that nothing could be done to save them and they were pronounced dead at the scene."
