Bodybuilder plunged to death from top of Mount Snowdon after taking cocaine

A man plunged to his death from the top of Mount Snowdon after taking cocaine and losing his balance.

Doorman and former bodybuilder Malcolm Tinsley had asked to be photographed with a bag of the Class A drug when he reached the peak.

It's believed he had been taking cocaine while on his way up to the 3,650ft (1,085m) summit of the mountain in North Wales.

Mt Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales as well as Britain's highest point outside the Scottish Highlands.

An inquest heard that Mr Tinsley, who was from St Helens in Merseyside, had also taken diazepam before he plummeted to his death, reports the Daily Post .

He suffered "an extensive head injury."

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were called out and battled bad weather to reach the site of the accident but found the 27-year-old's body when they made it to the bottom of the mountain.

Stephen Brown, who had also been on the climb, said Mr Tinsley got out a bag of cocaine at the peak and wanted to have a photo taken with it.

Mr Brown told the hearing at Caernarfon: "Malcolm was taking telephone calls and making texts and kept catching me up. He found it hard going.

"He would have found it easy if he didn’t make the telephone calls or texts. He was lagging behind and having to run to catch me up.

"At the very top he pulled out a bag and said ‘take a picture’. That’s the first time I’ve seen him with the cocaine.

"I presume he had been taking it going up. He asked me to take a photograph of him with a bag of cocaine at the top."

Mr Tinsley had appeared happy, he said.

But half an hour after they started their descent, he heard his name called out.

It was at that point Mr Tinsley fell about 40ft to his death.

Mr Brown said: "I can only guess he lost his balance. He went and peered over the edge. It’s a jagged rock."

The coroner, Dewi Pritchard Jones, said that when cocaine played a part in deaths "a carefree attitude is part of the characteristics in all those cases".

Jason Tunnicliffe, who was with another group on the peak, saw Mr Tinsley flipping through the air as he plummeted from the top of the mountain.

He said he had seen the pair laughing before the tragedy happened in July 2017.

The coroner said he had come across cases of drugs being taken to help walkers cope with the physical exertion of the climb, and people falling on that area of the mountain was not unusual.

He recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Shortly after the tragic events a Just Giving page to help raise money for Malcolm’s funeral, reports the Liverpool Echo

Devastated friends and family posted tributes on the page to Malcolm, who was known as Mally.

Danny wrote: "Mally has played a huge part in all our lives. Never a dull moment and will be sadly missed."

Another friend wrote: "RIP Mally, what an absolute tragedy.

"A true gent taken from this earth before his time.

"My utmost sympathies thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad and difficult time."