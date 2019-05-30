British Soap Awards 2019 FULL LIST of winners as Coronation Street triumphs

Coronation Street has dominated at the British Soap Awards for a second year running, with the show's suicide storyline starring Shayne Ward earning numerous gongs.

The ITV soap secured five awards, with Ward taking to the stage twice to collect the best storyline and best single episode gongs.

The 34-year-old played the role of Aidan Connor, who committed suicide in a powerful storyline last year which explored male mental health.

Hollyoaks secured four gongs including the best British soap award - the most coveted prize of the night at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday.

The cast erupted in cheers as the Channel 4 show's title was called out as the winner, before taking to the stage.

© ITV Helen Worth receiving the best scene award for Gail's Monologue

Jessica Fox, who plays Nancy Hayton, spoke on behalf of the throng of stars.

She said: "Thank-you so much. First of all we want to say a massive thank-you to all our viewers. All of you who have voted for us.

"As we get on this stage we are so excited and thrilled. I also want to say thank-you to all the other soaps. You make us raise the bar higher year on year on year. So thank-you to all of you.

"The public wants to see diversity on their screens and we hope that we represent that."

© ITV The moment Sue Nicholls found out she won the outstanding achievement award at the British Soap Awards 2019

Show host Phillip Schofield was then forced to cut her off as the programme ran past its 10pm deadline.

EastEnders and Hollyoaks entered the night with 14 nods each.

But the east London-based soap secured just three awards: Gillian Wright won female best dramatic performance; the best young performance gong went to Kara-Leah Fernandes; and she and on-screen father Roger Griffiths were then named best on-screen partnership.

Wright earned the gong after her character Jean Slater faced one of her toughest storylines yet, being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The 59-year-old worked closely with Macmillan Cancer Support on the storyline, which won plaudits for its sensitive portrayal of Slater's diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

© ITV Coronation Street director David Kester accepting the best single episode award at the British Soap Awards 2019 with Shayne Ward

Fernandes, taking to the stage with her father, told the audience: "Thank-you. I don't even know what a nomination was before this."

She said she could relate to her character as she too has a disabled brother, ending her speech by thanking her school teachers.

The gong for best male dramatic performance went to Adam Woodward for his portrayal of Brody Hudson in Hollyoaks.

Gail McIntyre's monologue following Connor's suicide won the gong for Coronation Street in the scene of year category.

Collecting the award, actress Helen Worth said: "It was just a scene. But an awful lot of work goes into a scene. We should just thank Jonathan Harvey for writing that scene. I'm just the lucky one who got to say it."

Here are all the winners from the star-studded event at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night:

Best single episode - Coronation Street - Aidan's suicide and the aftermath.

Best female dramatic performance - EastEnders - Gillian Wright (Jean Slater).

Best newcomer - Coronation Street - Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker).

Best male dramatic performance - Hollyoaks - Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson).

Best young performance - EastEnders Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker).

Scene of the year - Coronation Street - Gail's Monologue.

Best comedy performance - Doctors - Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman).

Villain of the year - Hollyoaks - Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith).

Outstanding achievement award - Coronation Street - Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts).

Best on-screen partnership - EastEnders - Roger Smith and Kara-Leah Fernandes.

Best actress - Emmerdale - Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle).

Best storyline - Coronation Street - The impact of Aidan's suicide.

Best actor - Hollyoaks - Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale).

Best British soap - Hollyoaks.