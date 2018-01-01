Celebrity Big Brother's India Willoughby compares sex change to 'having tooth out'
Celebrity Big Brother star India Willoughby used the analogy of a visit to the dentist as she shared the details of her gender reassignment with the housemates.
During their second full day in the Channel 5 house, she told Rachel Johnson and Ashley James: "It was like having a tooth out. I have been in more pain going to the dentist."
After waking up from surgery two years ago, she said: "I felt no difference whatsoever, I was just relieved it was all over and done with."
But her mention that her operations were carried out through the NHS threatened to spark an argument with former MP Ann Widdecombe, who earlier in the show accidentally referred to Willoughby as a "he".
But the pair seemed to reach an agreement.
This Morning viewers SLAM 'selfish' parents with 20 children
Widdecombe responded: "You've got to ask yourself what the priority should be, and match that against someone going blind or children with cancer."
Willoughby firmly agreed and said that there should be more charges introduced by the service, but pointed out that help to provide gender reassignment operations could help to lower suicide rates.
However, there was almost a frosty moment between Widdecombe and Jess Impiazzi, as the Ex On The Beach star confessed that she did not vote in the EU referendum.
She told her younger counterpart: "In a show celebrating 100 years of women winning the right to vote, you didn't bother to vote?"
These are the EIGHT males entering Celebrity Big Brother TOMORROW
Widdecombe also entered into debate with journalist Johnson over the subject of being a working mother.
While never having had children herself, Widdecombe decried Johnson's decision to employ childcare while she continued to pursue her career, saying: "I would have loved to have children but it was never important enough. I don't understand this business of having children and then getting someone else to look after them."
Johnson told how she personally struggled with the idea of being a stay-at-home mother, saying: "Women should not be disbarred from working if they have children."
More in News
-
Skiers swing wildly on lift during storm at Austria resortSky News
-
Outrage as 'black cab rapist' linked to 102 attacks to be freed from prisonEvening Standard
-
Theresa May wades into Royal Wedding homelessness rowEvening Standard
-
Nigel Farage to meet EU’s Brexit chief for talks in BrusselsPress Association
-
Plans to tackle Westminster sexual harassment claims are 'vague', says MPsThe Guardian
-
Met Police asks for £38m to pay for Grenfell probeSky News
More in News
More from Birmingham Mail
-
Emmerdale star Ned Porteous reacts to Joe Tate character identity twistBirmingham Mail
-
Alan Pardew: West Brom manager on the chances of James McClean leaving in the transfer windowBirmingham Mail
-
Olly Murs says level of cut-throat competition on The Voice UK "blew my mind"Birmingham Mail