Cops reveal shocking driving they see when people don't know they're there
-
Police have released details of two shocking acts of dangerous driving they witnessed while patrolling in unmarked cars.
Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) officers caught a driver speeding at nearly 100mph and undertaking a police car on the southbound M6 toll road in Lichfield.
In a separate incident, a reckless biker was seen, on the A499 towards Penkridge, pulling wheelies on a motorbike before zooming off at speeds exceeding 90mph.
Both incidents were reported by the coppers in an unmarked BMW.
Taking to Twitter to announce their despicable findings, the CMPG team tweeted: "A little round of of the last two days. One don’t undertake an unmarked car at 97 mph on the toll road. Two, don’t pull a wheelie on a motorbike in front of an unmarked police car. Then do 90 + mph. Neither ended well for the driver or rider. Reported. I f it's made by BMW it could be us."
They added: "The car undertook on the toll road south in Lichfield. The motorbike was heading towards Penkridge on the A499."
Keep up-to-date with all things Dudley, Walsall, Sandwell and Wolverhampton on our Black Country Live Facebook page - where you'll get the latest news, travel, weather and events in your area.
