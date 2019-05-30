Donald Trump's UK state visit itinerary IN FULL as US President lands in Britain

US President Donald Trump is visiting the UK for three days before an overnight stay in Ireland.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have a busy day of meet-and-greets with the Royal Family on the first day of their state visit.

Trump praised Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, talked up the prospect of a Brexit trade deal, rebuked Sadiq Khan and denied making "bad" comments about the Duchess of Sussex as he set off for Britain.

Theresa May has said she is looking forward to building on the "strong and enduring ties" between the UK and US as she prepares to welcome Donald Trump to Britain.

Hundreds of climate change experts have urged May to confront Trump over his approach to the issue during his state visit this week.

Trump's state visit will mark the latest chapter in the US president's turbulent relationship with the UK.

His state visit to the UK is only the third by a US president.

Here is his itinerary:

- Monday June 3

Mr Trump and his wife Melania arrive at 9am and travel to Winfield House, the US Ambassador's residence in Regent's Park, before travelling on Marine One to Buckingham Palace where they will be officially welcomed by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shortly after noon. He will have a private lunch with the Queen at 1.15pm and view a special exhibition of items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection at 2pm.

© Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May greets US President Donald Trump on the doorstep at Chequers, after he arrived for talks at her country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Later, at around 3.10pm and accompanied by the Duke of York, Mr and Mrs Trump will visit Westminster Abbey for a tour, and the president will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Charles and Camilla will host Mr Trump and the First Lady for tea at Clarence House shortly after 4pm, before flying to Buckingham Palace on Marine One to attend a state banquet from around 8.45pm where both the Queen and Mr Trump will make speeches.

- Tuesday June 4

Mr Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will co-host a business breakfast meeting with senior UK and US business leaders. The event at St James's Palace will also be attended by the Duke of York.

The US leader will hold talks with Mrs May at 10 Downing Street, after which they will give a press conference.

Mr and Mrs Trump will host a dinner at Winfield House - the official residence of Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK - in Regent's Park, which will be attended by Charles and Camilla, who will represent the Queen.

- Wednesday June 5

Mr and Mrs Trump will join the Queen and Charles at Southsea Common in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

© Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England.

Later on Wednesday, after the UK state visit has come to an end, Mr and Mrs Trump will travel to the Republic of Ireland to stay overnight at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.

During his visit he will hold a bilateral meeting with Irish premier Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport.