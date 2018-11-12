EasyJet flight declares 'medical emergency' as passenger falls ill

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Shared Services Limited EasyJet launches winter sale

A passenger plane has declared a medical emergency after a passenger took ill onboard.

The easyJet flight landed at Manchester Airport this morning after departing from Belfast.

The pilot made a "priority landing" after logging a request following the passengers' illness.

The flight touched down at 8am.

The passenger affected is understood to be a woman in her 50s.

She reportedly required 'urgent medical attention' during the short flight.

Emergency services staff rushed to meet the plane as it arrived into Terminal One, before the women was taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) told the Manchester Evening News that the woman's condition was not thought to have been life-threatening.

Flight EZY130 left Belfast at 6.56am before arriving at Manchester Airport at 8am.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that flight EZY130 travelling from Belfast to Manchester requested a priority landing at Manchester due to a passenger requiring urgent medical attention.

"The aircraft was met by paramedics on arrival in line with our procedures.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."

A spokeswoman for NWAS said: "We were called at 8.19am. We took a patient to hospital."