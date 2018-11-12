Fiona Bruce 'offered job to host BBC Question Time'

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Shared Services Limited Fiona Bruce presents BBC1's Antiques Roadshow

Fiona Bruce has been offered the job as host of BBC One's Question Time, according to reports.

This would make her the first female presenter of the show in 40 years if she takes over.

She will replace veteran host David Dimbleby who is expected to leave at the end of the year.

A formal announcement will be made in the coming days and the decision is likely to have been taken by the corporation's most senior executives, including director general Tony Hall and head of news, Fran Unsworth, reports the Mirror .

It was reported Bruce would be forced to give up some of her other presenting roles if she accepted.

A BBC spokesperson told the Guardian it would not comment on “speculation”.

She auditioned behind closed doors in October and is believed to have impressed BBC bosses.

She moderated a panel of MPs including Tory Johnny Mercer and Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds.

Fellow broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire also auditioned.

One audience member said Ms Derbyshire was better at interacting with the audience, with Ms Bruce more focused on controlling panellists.

Broadcasters Kirsty Wark, Emily Maitlis, Samira Ahmed and Nick Robinson have also been touted as potential candidates.

Bruce has spent her entire career at the BBC and has also hosted Crimewatch and the Antiques Roadshow