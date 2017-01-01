Gary Rowett discusses Derby's stance on Birmingham City's Maikel Kieftenbeld

Derby are not expecting to come back in for Maikel Kieftenbeld in the January transfer window.

The Birmingham City midfielder appeared to have joined The Rams on the final day of the summer window - only for the move to fall through.

And since Harry Redknapp’s departure the Dutchman has become integral to Steve Cotterill’s team having started every one of the manager’s 13 games.

Which is one of the reasons why Derby boss Gary Rowett suggested circumstances have changed at both clubs since the initial interest in August.

Rowett told the Derby Telegraph .

“I think the scenario is this - you can never look into the future and say 'We will signing Maikel Kieftenbeld', because at the end of the day, he’s Birmingham player.

“They’ve had a new manager go in and I’m sure with Maikel having played most of their games since and actually been one of their better players, in my opinion, over that period, will Birmingham want to lose one of their better players in the position they’re in at the moment? I’d say probably not.

“And in the meantime, we’ve signed Joe Ledley, who has had a fabulous effect on our team. His record is sensational, really.

“So I think things have changed massively. It doesn’t mean to say we don’t still like someone like Maikel as a player.

“But he is Birmingham’s player and we won’t divulge really what we’re going to do with anything but I think that was probably something at that time that was more pressing than it necessarily is now.”

What is pressing for Blues, now, is the fact Kieftenbeld is out of contract in the summer and is likely to want to sort his future as soon as possible.

He spoke to the Birmingham Mail last month when he made no secret of his desire to do just that.

“I always enjoyed playing for this club, I think I have showed it on the pitch, I gave my all in every game and I really like to play for Birmingham City.”

Gard duty

Craig Gardner has hit back at suggestions that Birmingham City's players aren't affected by the club's current plight.

The Blues midfielder declared the insinuation 'b******s' after he was confronted by a supporter during a recent defeat.

Gardner spoke to an aggrieved fan after the 2-1 loss to QPR at St Andrew's earlier this month, who accused the squad of not caring following a dismal run of form which has seen Steve Cotterill's side plummet to the bottom of the table.

But Gardner, 31, insists that the club's current troubles affect everybody connected to it - from the players to the cleaners - and vowed that unity is needed.



"After QPR, I was walking around and clapping and there was one fan who was throwing his hands up at me," he told Blues TV.

"I said 'what?' and he went 'none of you care'.

"I said 'how can you say we don't care? Do you think we don't care?'.

"He turned around and said 'well you do'.

"No, it's b******s mate. We all care. It's our lives, it's our futures, it's everyone around the place. The stadium, the staff, the chef, the cleaner - it affects everybody. It doesn't just affect us. We all care.

"They need to get it out of their heads that we don't care, we do.

"That's me being totally honest; Whether you like it or not, we care. We need to put that to bed.

"Everybody needs to be together and we need to crack on."