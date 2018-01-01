H&M sparks outrage with 'coolest monkey in the jungle' hoodie modelled by black boy

H&M has sparked outrage after an image of a black child modelling a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” appeared on its website.

The high street fashion giant, which operates stores in Birmingham and across the West Midlands, has since apologised for any offence caused.

The climbdown from the company comes after Twitter users called out the clothing advert, with many highlighting it for being unacceptable and even "racist."

Blogger Stephanie Yeboah wrote: “Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’? I mean. What.”

Selene Arianela wrote: “This is inappropriate, offensive, and racist. Why is the white kid 'a jungle survivor' and the black kid the 'coolest monkey in the jungle'?

“How do you think this is okay? REMOVE this and the clothing piece. This is completely distasteful!”

An H&M spokeswoman confirmed it has now been removed.

The tweet from Ms Yeboah has been shared thousands of times, racking up scores of retweets and likes.

"What makes this worse, is that I now have a gaggle of white men in my mentions telling me that there is nothing wrong with this jumper," she added.

"I am just...speechless."

New York Times columnist Charles M Blow asked: “@handm Have you lost your damned minds?!?!?!”

Others described the image "irresponsible" and "offensive."

An H&M spokeswoman said: “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”

But that didn't stop rows erupting on Twitter, with one user commenting: "That obviously isn't meant to be racist. It's only offensive if you choose for it to be, which you have."

Another asked: "People who see this as racist are calling the kid a monkey. If you’re matching the monkey connotation to the child then surely you’re calling him a monkey. I see a lovely black boy. And a cute little monkey jumper. Anyone see anything else?"

But one countered: "Companies should always consider how things could be perceived. There were multiple sweatshirt/jump options & for some reason they decided to put him in that one. Even if it wasn't the goal enough people saw it & should have considered this outcome."