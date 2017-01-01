Holly Willoughby baffles fans by revealing Tamzin Outhwaite is her cousin - and sparks a massive debate
Fans of Holly Willoughby have been left dumbfounded after the presenter revealed Tamzin Outhwaite was her COUSIN.
But the social media post revealing all has also sparked a massive debate.
Holly uploaded a snap of herself and the former EastEnders star enjoying Christmas.
The duo were alongside Nanny Lina, 87, in the Instagram snap.
Holly wrote: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch!
"In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx
"FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin"
Many were left absolutely stunned by the revelation, r eports the Mirror.
However, Tamzin is not Holly's blood relative and is actually the cousin of her husband Dan.
Coronation Street viewers slam show over racist scenes aired pre-watershed
And it sparked a bit of debate between her fans over whether or not Holly should call Tamzin her cousin.
Some rushed to point out that the ladies aren't blood relatives.
One said: "Its her husbands cousin FYI"
And another said: "Tamzin is Dan’s (Holly’s husbands) cousin not Holly’s. Confused AF but whatever"
Anthony Joshua offers to be Prince Harry's BEST MAN for Meghan Markle wedding
"she’s dans cousin not Holly’s," another commented"
But others hit back, saying that they too would refer to their partner's cousin as their cousin.
One said: "When you marry someone they become your family!!!!She is obviously proud of the fact!!!"
Rylan Clarke-Neal speaks out over This Morning exit and reveals his reason
"still family though," another wrote.
And one said: "I guess we'll have to agree to disagree, I call my husbands sister my little sister. I guess it depends how close a family you are. In the grand scheme of things I just think it really doesn't matter, it's not hurting anyone"
More in News
-
Young woman found dead in park 'was attacked on Christmas Eve'Evening Standard
-
Explorers claim they have discovered Noah's Ark from GenesisNewsweek
-
Man dies after being found on fire in Hull streetEvening Standard
-
Armed police to patrol New Year's Eve celebrations after year of attacksPress Association
-
A chess champion’s stand against Saudi's misogyny will cost her two titlesQuartz
-
Marathon runner left paralysed after scuba dive goes wrongSWNS
More in News
More from Birmingham Mail
-
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson planning on "bringing Wolves back into it"Birmingham Mail
-
M&S New Year Meal Deal unveiled and THIS is what you can get for just £20Birmingham Mail
-
This is what Sir Alex Ferguson told Dwight Yorke about Jose Mourinho 'parking the bus'Birmingham Mail