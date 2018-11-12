Holly Willoughby speaks out over how much I'm A Celebrity is paying her

© Credits: ITV Holly Willoughby tries an I'm a Celebrity bush tucker trial on This Morning

Holly Willoughby is busy presenting I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in the Australian jungle.

The TV presenter can be seen every night on ITV currently, enjoying the reality series which is currently on its 18th run.

Holly has seamlessly fit alongside Declan Donnelly, having swapped the cosiness and cushtiness of the This Morning studio for the bush.

The popular star was drafted in after Ant McPartlin took time out to focus on himself after a troubled year.

The 43-year-old is taking time off from television commitments after entering rehab following a drink-drive charge earlier this year.

McPartlin was paid a staggering £23,000 a day to appear on I'm A Celeb last year, reports say.

And, naturally, Dec - his long-time TV presenting partner and best pal - was paid the same.

But how much is Holly trousering?

Keith Lemon asked Holly on This Morning if Holly was earning the same amount as Dec for their presenting stint earlier this year.

He asked: "Are you getting paid the same as Dec?

"Equal rights and stuff!"

Holly replied: "Oh God, instant sweat.

"I don't know.

"I don't know.

"I should hope so."

Noel Edmonds made his entrance as emperor of the jungle campsite on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last night.

And, amazingly, the Deal or No Deal host is set to become the HIGHEST PAID contestant ever.

Noel, who is in his 60s, is known for his presenting of Noel's House Party.

And the legendary TV host will reportedly take home a staggering £600,000 for taking part in the show.

John Barrowman is reportedly pocketing £120,000 to £200,000, with Rita Simons earning someway underneath this, at £80,000.

Ex-Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp was handed an enormous £500,000 to slum it in the camp with his fellow celebs.

Corrie's Sair Khan will earn around £40,000, with Hollyoaks star Malique pocketing £15,000.

Nick Knowles (£200,000), Fleur East (£80,000) and James McVey (£40,000) complete the celebs, with Anne earning £60,000 and Emily Atack anywhere between £15,000 and double that figure.