IKEA to make 7,500 workers redundant

Ikea has revealed plans to axe more than 7,000 workers under transformation plans.

Owner, Ingka Group said it was assessing all parts of the organisation and was simplifying to enable a greater focus on adding value to its customers.

As a result, 11,500 new jobs will be created globally over the next two years but 7,500 jobs may be made redundant as the company refocuses its business on town-centre stores and online sales.

The company has Midland stores at Wednesbury and Coventry.

Jesper Brodin, Chief Executive Officer, Ingka Group said: “We continue to grow and perform strongly. At the same time, we recognise that the retail landscape is transforming at a scale and pace we’ve never seen before.

"As customer behaviours change rapidly, we are investing and developing our business to meet their needs in better and new ways.

"We will put greater emphasis on making our existing stores even better and taking the opportunity to renew and reinvent our business in a way that is inspired by our history, culture and values. Our values guide our work and build our inclusive, open and honest culture.

"It’s all based on a spirit of togetherness and enthusiasm and we will continue to transform with that spirit.”

It's thought that 350 of the job redundancies will be in the UK.

IKEA opened its new Planning Studio on Tottenham Court Road, the first step in its City Centre Approach, starting with London.

Javier Quiñones, IKEA UK and Ireland Country Retail Manager said: “We have been in the UK and Ireland for more than 30 years and IKEA has revolutionised the way people live, and the way people shop. Today it is hard to imagine a home without an IKEA product.

"However, we are in fast-changing retail environment and while we continue to grow, we are evaluating how we can remain relevant in the eyes of consumers – now and in the future.

"We recently announced our City Centre Approach starting with London and we will continue to invest in being more convenient through our enhanced service offer and digitialisation.

"While the opportunities ahead of us are exciting, we know that some of the changes won’t always be easy and in some cases, we will have to make difficult decisions.

"Co-workers are at the heart of our business and throughout this transformation we will have an ongoing dialogue on how to navigate these changes, to ensure we do this in a way in line with our values and ensuring that our co-workers feel supported.

"We are confident these changes will secure the future of IKEA and will benefit its customers and ultimately its co-workers.”

Ikea closed its Birmingham city centre store in August after a two year trial of Ikea Order and Collection Points (OCP).