I'm A Celebrity fans very confused at Fleur East's shock Lorraine 'appearance'
I'm A Celebrity viewers were left feeling very confused today after Fleur East made a shock 'appearance' on Lorraine.
Viewers had to do a double take before realising what was actually going on - it was her lookalike sister Keshia.
Before the interview began, presenter Lorraine pointed out how remarkably similar she looked to her famous sister.
Keshia said: "It's so good to see her on there, I’m so happy. She’s so hilarious in real life and I’m happy that’s reflecting in the jungle as well."
Confused Lorraine viewers took to Twitter after seeing Fleur's lookalike sister, reports the Mirror.
One viewer said: "Got confused by seeing who I thought was Fleur East on #Lorraine even tho she's meant to be in the jungle #twinning."
"Just turned on TV and wondered how Fleur got onto Lorraine her sister is a spitting image," added another.
A third said: "Wow what a twinning moment watching Fleur East's sister Keshia on @lorraine I had to do a double check for a moment thinking Fleur was out the jungle already! Beautiful sister's!"
Keshia spoke about the life-changing experience her "loving and caring" sister is going through.
Admitting she was impressed with Fleur's physical and mental strength, she said: "I think she's such a determined person and doesn't want to let anyone down. Every trial she does she will give 100%."
Keshia is flying out to Australia tomorrow and will stay in a posh hotel while her sister is suffering in camp.
She confessed: "I feel so bad she’s going to be eating bugs and sleeping on the floor and I’m going to be sunbathing."
Keshia has had some influence in camp as her letter, which was read out by Emily Atack, left Fleur in tears.
She believes her sister can go "all the way" and win this year's competition.
Fleur's sister also set the record straight on speculation that she is a vegan.
Keshia said: "She’s actually never been a vegan. She was eating a vegan diet for a year. That was mostly for health reasons.
"She's been eating meat ever since a recent trip to Africa in the summer. I don't know why people think she’s a vegan now."
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here airs every night at 9pm on ITV.
