I'm A Celebrity star Harry Redknapp's son Jamie wants dad to be booted off show
Football pundit Jamie Redknapp says he didn't even know his dad was going into the jungle to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
And now Jamie has revealed he wants to get Harry Redknapp evicted from the show and back home.
Harry, who last night survived a stomach-churning Bushtucker Trial with creepy crawlies in his mouth and having to eat sheep's brains, has been married to wife Sandra for 54 years.
But Jamie said: "I was actually really surprised when I found out he was going to be on it because he didn’t tell me, I read it in the paper.
"He was like 'If I had told you, you would have told me off'.
"I’m going to try and vote him out. I want to get him to come home and see my mum and get him out of there", Jamie told the Mirror
Jamie added: "My mum is more nervous than anything as she misses him whenever they are apart."
Harry had admitted to his jungle campmates: "Even when I’m out I ring her 10 times a day. She’s my life. I’m a bit scared, getting a bit older. I love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me.
“We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."
ITV/REX
I'm A Celebrity's Emily Atack's childhood secret for how she is coping in the jungle
Sandra is due to jet out to Australia early next week ready to greet him as soon as he gets out.
The couple met at a dance above London’s East End pub the Two Puddings when Harry was just 16.
They went on to have two sons together: retired footballer Jamie, 45, and Mark, 48, a model.
This is when I'm A Celebrity 2018 will finish - final date revealed
Harry also revealed on the show that he once knocked his wife over with the car.
He said: "I used to think I was a good driver but I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day.
Holly Willoughby hits back at people trolling her hair - using her cat
"She got out the car and I thought she’d crossed the toad and I pulled forward.
"She fell into the road. A bus stopped literally yards away and the most amazing part of the story, probably, my grand-daughter is sitting on top of the bus and sees all of this. Unreal."
Getty Images
Harry Redknapp breaks I'm A Celebrity fans hearts with brutally honest confession about wife Sandra
Son Jamie added that he would never go on a reality show himself.
Jamie said: "I would never do that I’m a Celeb or any other kind of reality show. It’s not my thing. I like my privacy.
"I’ve got no problem with people doing it, it’s just not for me."
