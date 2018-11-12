James McVey brands I'm A Celebrity fans ‘d***ks’ in foul mouthed rant
James McVey has risked the wrath of the public after branding I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers "d***s".
The Vamps guitarist branded fans of the ITV1 show "d***s" after they voted Nick Knowles the new camp leader.
James, unable to mask his frustration, slammed the move to his campmates.
The trouble emerged after it became clear Nick can't cook anymore because of his new position.
James said: "The public have done it not to be nice, but to be absolute d**ks - because they know that Nick cooks everything, Nick does everything for us.
"They're doing it to throw a spanner in the works."
Harry Redknapp told Nick: "I always knew I liked you Nick!"
Nick picked Anne Hegerty to be his deputy, and she said: "I'm absolutely delighted.
"I think it may be because I spend a lot of time sitting around doing nothing.
"Perhaps it makes a bit of sense for me to be officially allowed to sit around and do nothing."
24-year-old James was slammed by fans after his comments.
Taking to Twitter, viewers fumed at his comments.
I’m A Celebrity fans blast 'fixed' live trial as they accuse Anne Hegerty of downing 'coke'
One wrote: "The Public are been d**s”.................. James endearing himself to the Great British public lol!!!"
Another said: "I dont think calling the public d**ks james is gunna do you a lot of favours"
Another raged: " in sure the British public will be happy with James calling us d**ks"
Holly Willoughby melts I'm A Celebrity fans hearts by hugging Anne Hegerty as she finally faces task
McVey believes he'll be the mediator of the group in this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.
The Vamps star was the sixth star to join the line-up and said: "I would like to think I will be there for people and I can resolve arguments."
The vocal singer and guitarist says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to take part in the show after watching it religiously for the past 15 years.
Readily confessing he's stepping completely out of his comfort zone, James explains he wants to test himself and take on something very different to what he's normally used to.
Watch: First look at new series of I'm A Celebrity
“It’s only just starting to sink in,” he says.
“But this is a dream come true for me. It’s probably the only show I have watched throughout my life so I am really excited to be part of it!
“I want to do something that puts me outside of my comfort zone. I am so much more nervous about this than I would be going on stage to perform a gig.”
The 24-year-old is in The Vamps with Brad Simpson, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans as members.
The band had five UK top five singles in 2013 and 2014; Can We Dance, Wild Heart, Last Night, Somebody to You and Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart).
Somebody to You was a duet with Demi Lovato, and Oh Cecilia, their adaptation of the Simon & Garfunkel song Cecilia, was performed with Shawn Mendes.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday 18 November on ITV.
