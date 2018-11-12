Labour closes inquiry into row between Black Country MP Ian Austin and party colleague

Labour has closed an inquiry into claims Black Country MP Ian Austin was abusive to Labour Chair Ian Lavery, and said that no action will be taken.

Mr Austin, the MP for Dudley North, has always denied the claim.

And he said he made "no apology" for speaking out against anti-Semitism and racism.

The pair clashed in July, when Mr Austin criticised Mr Lavery over what he saw as Labour's failure to deal with allegations of anti-Semitism.

He then received a letter from Labour General Secretary Jenny Formby accusing him of "abusive conduct in Parliament".

Mr Austin faced possible suspension over the claims. But Labour has now confirmed that the inquiry has ended and no action will be taken.

He said: "I make no apologies for being upset about antisemitism - I think every Labour Party member ought to be angry about racism and the failure to deal with it properly, but I did not scream abuse as was alleged, so I am pleased the Labour Party have dropped its threat to hold an investigation.

"Frankly, they should never have threatened this in the first place. The way this whole issue has been handled is unacceptable and the time it has taken is appalling."

Mr Austin denied claims he screamed abuse at Mr Lavery but the pair had a "heated discussion" after a meeting of Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) on July 17 earlier that day.

The MP, whose adoptive parents were Czech Jewish refugees who lost relatives in the Holocaust, criticised the NEC’s decision not to adopt the internationally recognised definition of anti-Semitism, including examples, in its code of conduct.

That decision has since been reversed.

He was the second Labour MP to face suspension, after the party launched a disciplinary inquiry into Labour veteran Margaret Hodge over claims she swore at Jeremy Corbyn - which she denied - and branded him a “racist and anti-Semite".

The inquiry into her was dropped in August, also with no action taken.

Mr Austin said Labour needed to take tougher action to kick racists out of the party.

He said: “One of the reasons I joined the Labour Party as a teenager in Dudley 35 years ago was to fight racism. I believe that just as passionately now as I did then and I will not be deterred from speaking out about antisemitism and racism in the Labour Party.

"The Labour Party’s priority ought to be dealing with the outstanding cases of antisemitism and doing everything it can to win back the trust of the Jewish community, not investigating people like me for complaining about their failure to tackle antisemitism properly.

"It is a good job they finally adopted the standard internationally accepted definition of antisemitism and this must not now be reopened, rewritten or watered down.

"They still haven’t responded properly to the reasonable requests made by the Jewish Leadership Council, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Labour Movement back in the spring. Most of all, they need to boot people responsible for racism out of the Labour Party.”

"I want to thank my constituents and members of the Jewish community for their support and encouragement.

"In particular, I want to thank my lawyer, Simon Gallant from Hamlins LLP, for his help and advice, although it is shocking that you have to get a leading lawyer to force the Labour Party to come to its senses when it is threatening to take action against one of its own members for complaining about racism."