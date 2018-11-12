Met Office say UK set for 2 INCHES of rain as thunderstorms weather warning issued

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Shared Services Limited

The Met Office is saying parts of Britain will be hit by a deluge of rain over the coming days - with as much as TWO INCHES falling in parts of the country.

The agency issued a string of weather warnings for the country, but Birmingham will escape the brunt of the downpours as Britain is hit by a deluge.

Forecasters say Birmingham will experience rain on Friday, with downpours forecast from 12noon onwards, reaching a peak at around 4pm and 5pm.

But the Midlands will get off lightly compared to some parts of the country, as the Met Office slaps the south-west with a severe weather warning which could spark chaos.

In Birmingham, tonight will see weather clouding over across the West Midlands as patchy fog develops in places with outbreaks of rain and drizzle likely at times too.

A patchy frost forming by dawn is likely, with Friday generally quite cloudy, with some mist and drizzle in places.

There will be a few bright spells into the afternoon, but it will still feel cold as temperatures struggle, reaching a peak of 8C.

On Saturday, expect it to be mainly dry and often cloudy with limited bright spells around the region, and probably less cold than recently, although temperatures may start to come down again on Monday.

But further south, the Met Office said: "Bands of heavy, at times thundery, showers are expected to affect parts of southwest England from Friday morning until later on Saturday.

"Whilst most areas will see a rather wet spell, not everywhere will see the heaviest downpours.

"Where they do occur, 20-40 mm may fall in 6-12 hours, with perhaps around 50 mm falling in 24 hours - most likely across southeast-facing coasts and moors of Devon and Cornwall.

"Showers may also contain small hail at times."

Bring out the brollies because Britain is set for a chilly and blustery few days.

Frequent outbreaks of rain are expected to soak the UK next week as the current bitterly cold conditions from Siberia continue to grip large swathes of the country.

It may not feel as chilly as recent days but temperatures will remain in single figures because of the lingering easterly air flow.

The country’s weather normally originates in the west, but the unusual strength of Polar high pressure has forced winds to blow from Russia.

These will extend across the Atlantic to reach northeast Canada in the coming days, so in effect, the UK’s air flow is in reverse.

Forecasts indicate that temperatures could fall slightly below average during the early part of the week.

Coupled with the likelihood of showers and more persistent outbreaks of rain in the Midlands and south of England, it could be a miserable time for many as autumn draws to an end.

Coolest conditions will be in the north and some of the predicted showers could become quite wintry.

Some brighter intervals are possible, mainly in the south, although the stubborn wind chill will continue to make it seem very cool, although it could be slightly less-cold in the southwest.

However, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as December and the start of the meteorological winter approaches.

There are suggestions by some computer models that the country could even welcome a brief mild spell, with the air flow reverting to the west.

Alternatively, if winds veer to the north, more cold weather is possible.