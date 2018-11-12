Officers threatened in armed police standoff

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Shared Services Limited The scene outside Laurel Grove, which has been closed off by police

Officers making a pre-planned arrest in Wolverhampton have been threatened leading to an armed standoff, it has been revealed.

Armed police have been involved in a tense situation at an address in Laurel Grove, Wolverhampton , since 9am this morning (November 23).

On arrival, a 38-year-old man refused to allow officers entry to the property and threatened to harm them if they tried.

Firearms units were deployed to the address as a precaution.

Taxi driver brutally battered by thug in vicious cab attack

Specialist negotiators are currently talking with the man to try and resolve the incident safely.

No-one else is thought to be inside the property.

Follow our live blog here:

The road will remained sealed off while officers deal with the situation.

An eyewitness, Abdul Tohid, said police armed with machine guns were at the Wolverhampton scene.

Watch: Armed officers at the scene:

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We are currently on standby. We were requested by the police just after 10am to an incident near Laurel Grove.

"We currently have a number of resources on standby."