Officers threatened in armed police standoff
Officers making a pre-planned arrest in Wolverhampton have been threatened leading to an armed standoff, it has been revealed.
Armed police have been involved in a tense situation at an address in Laurel Grove, Wolverhampton , since 9am this morning (November 23).
On arrival, a 38-year-old man refused to allow officers entry to the property and threatened to harm them if they tried.
Firearms units were deployed to the address as a precaution.
Taxi driver brutally battered by thug in vicious cab attack
Specialist negotiators are currently talking with the man to try and resolve the incident safely.
No-one else is thought to be inside the property.
The road will remained sealed off while officers deal with the situation.
An eyewitness, Abdul Tohid, said police armed with machine guns were at the Wolverhampton scene.
Watch: Armed officers at the scene:
Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene.
A spokeswoman said: “We are currently on standby. We were requested by the police just after 10am to an incident near Laurel Grove.
"We currently have a number of resources on standby."
