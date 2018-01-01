Storm Eleanor sparks travel chaos - how to get a refund if your train is delayed

Storm Eleanor is wreaking havoc on Wednesday.

Around 2,500 properties between Cornwall and the Midlands were blighted by power outages, largely due to flying debris, Western Power Distribution said.

There were roughly 60 incidents reported as Storm Eleanor barrelled across the network overnight, according to a spokeswoman.

People woken by 'howling winds' as Britain hit with winds of up to 100mph

Most of the outages were the result of airborne debris, with Mid-Devon experiencing the worst of the damage when conductors went down.

The spokeswoman said: "We have moved staff from Plymouth to Mid-Devon to help with the restoration."

It is hoped most homes and businesses will have power back by around midday, she added.

Eleanor has been causing disruption across the UK, with many transport networks seeing disruptions and homes being damaged.

Hannah Maundrell, Editor of money.co.uk comments: “Storm Eleanor has been causing disruption to transport networks across the UK. If bad weather means your train is cancelled make sure you get a full refund.



"If it’s delayed by more than 15 minutes you could claim compensation too, so be sure to submit a claim.

"Thanks to the Delay Repay scheme most train companies will compensate you even if bad weather is to blame.

“If your home has been hit by storm damage your insurer should step up.

"Speak to them ASAP as they may need you to take emergency steps to minimise the devastation until they can process your claim and sort proper repairs.

"Take photos of the damage and note down the time it took place so your insurer can tally this up with weather reports.

"When you make your claim submit ‘before’ photos if you have them proving the state of your property before Eleanor hit.

“It’s the buildings insurance part of your policy that will pay out so if you’re a homeowner with contents-only cover you could be left footing the bill.

"If you’re a tenant speak to your landlord who will need to make a claim on their insurance or cover the cost of any damages.

“Chances are you won’t get much back if your garden or shed has been obliterated.

"Most home insurance policies offer little in the way of cover for property outside your home although it’s always worth checking.

"Of course, if a tree from your neighbour’s garden has fallen into yours you may be able to make a liability claim via their insurance.”

How do I claim?

To claim for Virgin Trains, which operates from Birmingham, click here.

You need to send proof you've paid for the journey in question, as well as details of the delay and its impact on your journey to the train operating company.

In many cases not sending your ticket could mean you're denied compensation. A copy of the receipt for your season ticket is generally acceptable if you're claiming for that.

You need to claim within 28 days of completing your journey.

How much will I get?

Travellers on Virgin's West Coast Mainline, which runs through Coventry and Nuneaton, get the following:

Delays of 30-59 minutes - 50% of the cost of a single ticket or the relevant portion of a return ticket

Delays of 60-119 minutes - 100% of the cost of a single ticket or the relevant portion of a return ticket

Delays of 120 minutes or longer - 100% of the cost of a single or both portions of a return ticket

I'm not travelling on Virgin.

No problem.

You can call Southern on 03451 27 29 20, ScotRail on 0344 811 0141, CrossCountry on 0844 811 0124, First GreatWestern on 0345 7000 125 or find your local train branch here.

